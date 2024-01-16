2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best sports car money no object
WhatCarAwards banner - desktop
sponsored

In association with MotorEasy

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best sports car money no object

More than anything, sports cars need to thrill you. Acceleration is important, but it’s finesse and feel through corners that matter most...

Best sports car money no object

Ferrari 296 GTB

COTY 2024 logo with Motoreasy
Read review
Ferrari 296 GTB front cornering

Any doubts you might have about the idea of a plug-in hybrid Ferrari with a V6 engine should be banished immediately. With 819bhp and the response-boosting benefits of an electric motor, the 296 GTB is ballistically, almost scarily fast. Its twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine makes a noise fully worthy of a Ferrari, yet you can switch to electric mode and officially drive for 15 miles in near-silence with no CO2 emissions.

Ferrari 296 GTB engine bay

The intense performance is equalled by delicate and beautifully balanced handling; you can confidently play around with the car’s stance in corners via the accelerator pedal.

While the interior is top-notch in terms of quality, though, its controls are far less user-friendly than the Porsche Cayman’s, plus the infotainment system is sluggish and distracting. But overall, the 296 GTB is a triumph, making its McLaren Artura rival seem tame in comparison. It’s proof that sports cars and electrification can mix.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2024 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO