Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best sports car money no object

Any doubts you might have about the idea of a plug-in hybrid Ferrari with a V6 engine should be banished immediately. With 819bhp and the response-boosting benefits of an electric motor, the 296 GTB is ballistically, almost scarily fast. Its twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine makes a noise fully worthy of a Ferrari, yet you can switch to electric mode and officially drive for 15 miles in near-silence with no CO2 emissions.

The intense performance is equalled by delicate and beautifully balanced handling; you can confidently play around with the car’s stance in corners via the accelerator pedal.

While the interior is top-notch in terms of quality, though, its controls are far less user-friendly than the Porsche Cayman’s, plus the infotainment system is sluggish and distracting. But overall, the 296 GTB is a triumph, making its McLaren Artura rival seem tame in comparison. It’s proof that sports cars and electrification can mix.