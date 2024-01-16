In association with MotorEasy
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best sports car money no object
More than anything, sports cars need to thrill you. Acceleration is important, but it’s finesse and feel through corners that matter most...
Ferrari 296 GTB
Any doubts you might have about the idea of a plug-in hybrid Ferrari with a V6 engine should be banished immediately. With 819bhp and the response-boosting benefits of an electric motor, the 296 GTB is ballistically, almost scarily fast. Its twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine makes a noise fully worthy of a Ferrari, yet you can switch to electric mode and officially drive for 15 miles in near-silence with no CO2 emissions.
The intense performance is equalled by delicate and beautifully balanced handling; you can confidently play around with the car’s stance in corners via the accelerator pedal.
While the interior is top-notch in terms of quality, though, its controls are far less user-friendly than the Porsche Cayman’s, plus the infotainment system is sluggish and distracting. But overall, the 296 GTB is a triumph, making its McLaren Artura rival seem tame in comparison. It’s proof that sports cars and electrification can mix.
