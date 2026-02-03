Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Cars coming soon: the new cars worth waiting for
slideshow

Cars coming soon: the new cars worth waiting for

Don't buy a car until you've read this – our ultimate guide to the new models going on sale in the coming months and beyond...

Author Avatar
by
Shafiq Abidin
Published03 February 2026
Cars coming soon: the new cars worth waiting for
New cars coming soon 2026
MG S6 EV side driving
Audi Q3 front driving
Changan Deepal S07 driving lead
Citroen C5 Aircross front driving
DS No4 front driving
Firefly EV front driving
Geely EX5 front driving
Jeep Compass dynamic front
Kia EV4 GT hatchback static
Rear static view of a green MG Cyberster GTS
Peugeot e-208 GTI front static red studio
Audi Q3 Sportback front static
Alpine A390 driving
DS No7 render front static
Coming Soon GWM Ora 07
Jeep Recon concept front driving
Jeep Wagoneer S front driving
A beige KGM Musso pickup truck
Kia EV5 GT static
Kia K4 front cornering
Leapmotor B10 front static
Omoda 7 front static
A red Onvo L60 electric SUV
Polestar 5 front static
Porsche 718 Cayman EV render front
Porsche Cayenne Electric front driving
grey skywell skyhome three quarter static
three quarter static of blue Skywell Q hatchback
Smart #5 front cornering
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid driving
Toyota Urban Cruiser driving
Vauxhall Mokka Electric GSE exterior
2026 Volkswagen T-Roc front studio
Alfa Romeo Giulia EV render
Denza Z9 GT front three quarters static
Fiat 500e right driving
Rear view of an orange Genesis GV60 Magma
Powder blue Hyundai Ioniq 6 N performance electric car
Volvo EX60 front side static
Mazda 6e driving
Audi Q7 spy shot
Kia EV2 static front three-quarter
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida long term test Alfa with John grille detail
BMW iX3 front driving
Lexus ES 350e front side static
Nissan Leaf front cornering
Toyota bZ4X Touring front static
Toyota RAV4 front studio high
Volvo ES90 rear static
BMW i3 rendering
Mercedes C-Class EQ
Mazda CX-5 front three-quarter driving
Cupra Raval concept front static
Denza B5 front three quarters static at Goodwood Festival of Speed
2026 Nissan Juke Electric side
Range Rover Velar Electric render
Skoda Epiq front static
VW ID Polo camouflaged front static
Volkswagen ID Cross concept front static
Honda Super-N front static
Hyundai Concept Three front
Dacia C-Neo rendering
Jaguar Type 00 concept front
static of a white LEVC L380 minivan
Leapmotor B05 side static
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door EV prototype front
Grey Mercedes GLC EV front quarter tracking
New Nissan Micra front driving
Omoda 3 front side static
Smart #6 front driving - artist impression
Renault Twingo front static
Electric Ferrari front static
Range Rover Electric prototype driving front
Smart #2 shadow
Electric Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept front
Audi RS6 render
Toyota GR GT static
Image 1 of 78

Planning to buy a new car? Think you know what you want? Well, before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you read our round-up of the new models coming soon. That's because there's an awful lot of new metal that could be worth waiting for, whether you're after something small, spacious, sporty or stylish.

Here are the hottest new arrivals arriving later on this year and beyond. And keep this page bookmarked, because we'll be keeping it up to date with all the most exciting new releases as soon as we know about them.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Geely Galaxy Cruiser front three quarters static
News

New Geely Galaxy Cruiser: Land Rover Defender rival confirmed for UK

Lexus LBX front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Lexus LBX from £220 per month

Used SUVs
Slideshow

Best used SUVs for less than £10,000

Jaguar GT front driving winter testing
News

New fully-electric Jaguar GT will offer more than 1000bhp

Tyres advice
Feature

Tyre ratings and tyre labelling explained

What Car? magazine Awards 2026 cover
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Also consider