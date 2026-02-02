When you invent a product that’s not only good at what it does, but is also super popular with buyers, it’s only a matter of time before other brands catch on and produce their own versions. The new Geely Galaxy Cruiser is one of a number of Chinese models confirmed to take on the UK market – and it’ll aim to steal some sales away from the well-loved Land Rover Defender.

Unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show last year, the Galaxy Cruiser is currently still in concept form, but it’s due to enter production imminently. The first examples will go on sale in China later this year before its launch here in the UK – though concrete export dates haven’t yet been confirmed.

It will join the EX5 and Starray EM-i in Geely’s UK lineup as one of 10 new models due in the next few years. Two more models from the firm are due before the end of 2026, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see the new Galaxy Cruiser before 2028.