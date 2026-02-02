New Geely Galaxy Cruiser: Land Rover Defender rival confirmed for UK
The Galaxy Cruiser is yet another model from Geely that will lead the Chinese firm’s offence in the UK...
When you invent a product that’s not only good at what it does, but is also super popular with buyers, it’s only a matter of time before other brands catch on and produce their own versions. The new Geely Galaxy Cruiser is one of a number of Chinese models confirmed to take on the UK market – and it’ll aim to steal some sales away from the well-loved Land Rover Defender.
Unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show last year, the Galaxy Cruiser is currently still in concept form, but it’s due to enter production imminently. The first examples will go on sale in China later this year before its launch here in the UK – though concrete export dates haven’t yet been confirmed.
It will join the EX5 and Starray EM-i in Geely’s UK lineup as one of 10 new models due in the next few years. Two more models from the firm are due before the end of 2026, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see the new Galaxy Cruiser before 2028.
The new rugged SUV will be based on the same technology that underpins the Zeekr 9X and upcoming Lotus Eletre PHEV. That means it’s expected to use a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system combining a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 70kWh battery. In the Zeekr and Lotus models, it can officially manage up to 220 miles of all-electric range – but that’s according to the Chinese CLTC test cycle, which is notably more lenient than the WLTP testing used here in Europe.
Given its off-road looks, we’d expect the Galaxy Cruiser to borrow the tri-motor set-up from the 9X for four-wheel drive. Official figures have yet to be revealed, but those motors add up to a huge 1381bhp in the 9X, so we can imagine they’ll be hefty. That figure is more than double the most powerful Defender, the Octa, which offers 626bhp.
It should also come with a host of off-roading goodies, such as independent active suspension that controls each wheel individually, a 800mm wading depth and steer- and brake-by-wire technology. Steer-by-wire tech removes the physical link between the steering wheel and wheels, replacing it with an electrical connection. Brake-by-wire does the same thing between the brake pedal and callipers. Both are designed to improve a car’s responsiveness and refinement.
That said, despite its potential, the Galaxy Cruiser has been pitched as a luxury option for families. It will also use AI to assist with its ADAS functions, which should help to highlight obstacles and suggest ways to avoid them without impeding on driver commands.
Since the Galaxy Cruiser is a long way away from its UK launch, pricing likely won’t be revealed for some time. However, we can expect it will be keenly-priced (as many Chinese offerings are) in comparison to the Land Rover Defender PHEV, which starts at £70,485.
