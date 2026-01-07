On sale Spring 2026 Price from £29,990

The second model to arrive in the UK from Chinese brand Geely is the new Geely Starray EM-i, a plug-in hybrid SUV set to rival offerings like the Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Kuga and MG HS.

The Starray EM-i will sit alongside the all-electric EX5 in Geely’s UK lineup but, unlike that car, it comes with a combustion engine as part of what Geely calls a ‘Super Hybrid’ system. The Chinese firm claims the Starray EM-i should be able to manage 84 miles on electric-only power, which beats the MG HS PHEV’s official 75-mile figure. Indeed, it'll put it amongst the longest-range plug-in hybrids.