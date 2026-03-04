Tell us how reliable your car has been and you could win a prize >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used family cars for less than £20,000
slideshow

Best used family cars for less than £20,000

Whether you're after something sensible, something stylish or just a great all-rounder, £20k opens up a raft of nearly new buys in the family car class...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published04 March 2026
Best used family cars for less than £20,000
Used family cars for £20k
Used Vauxhall Astra 2022-present front cornering grey
Used Vauxhall Astra 2022-present behind the wheel
Used Skoda Octavia 2020-present nose
Used Skoda Octavia 2020-present dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf Mk8 2020-present front tracking gold
Used Volkswagen Golf Mk8 2020-present interior dashboard
Used Audi A3 2020-present front
Used Audi A3 2020-present dash
Used Mercedes A-Class 18-pres front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A250 AMG Line Premium auto - interior
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present front - red
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present interior
Used Cupra Born 2022-present front cornering
Used Cupra Born 2022-present interior dashboard
Used BMW 1 Series 2019-present front tracking
Used BMW 1 Series 2019-present interior
Used Ford Focus 2018-present front action
Used Ford Focus 2018-present dashboard
Used Toyota Corolla 2019-present front
Used Toyota Corolla 2019-present dash
Image 1 of 21

Once upon a time, buying a used family car meant ending up with a humdrum hatchback with zero kerb appeal.

Happily, those days are long gone. There’s so much choice on the used family car market these days that you’re bound to find something that will give you the practicality, reliability and space that you need combined with the style, comfort and quality feel that you want. 

But which one is best for you? To help you find the right car, we've ranked our top 10 favourites.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Used Honda Civic front three-quarter driving
News

Honda recalls more than 46,000 UK cars due to risk of wheels 'falling off'

Dacia C-Neo render side static
News

New Dacia C-Neo concept previews sub-£25k Skoda Octavia rival to arrive this year

Best used family cars for less than £10,000
Best of

Best used family cars for less than £10,000

Seat Leon front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £8500 on a new Seat Leon

Mazda 3 front right driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best family car interior

Skoda Scala front three quarters driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best family car for value

Also consider