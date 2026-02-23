The previous-generation Honda Civic is being recalled in the UK over fears that, in the worst circumstances, the alloy wheels of some models may fall off while driving.

In total, 46,152 UK cars are affected by the recall. The issue stems over cars with optional alloy wheels fitted, which in some cases may not have been tightened correctly. This could cause the wheel nuts to become loose while driving and, in the worst cases, detach completely.

In a statement shared with What Car?, Honda said that affected customers would be contacted by letter in 'early 2026', and that those letters could contain a QR code where customers could submit pictures of their car wheels to Honda. The manufacturer will then determine whether their car needs to have repair work carried out. In the meantime, Honda syas that "customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current conditions".