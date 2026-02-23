Honda recalls more than 46,000 UK cars due to risk of wheels 'falling off'
Owners of the 10th-generation Honda Civic will be asked to share photos of their car wheels to check if they need repairing or replacing...
The previous-generation Honda Civic is being recalled in the UK over fears that, in the worst circumstances, the alloy wheels of some models may fall off while driving.
In total, 46,152 UK cars are affected by the recall. The issue stems over cars with optional alloy wheels fitted, which in some cases may not have been tightened correctly. This could cause the wheel nuts to become loose while driving and, in the worst cases, detach completely.
In a statement shared with What Car?, Honda said that affected customers would be contacted by letter in 'early 2026', and that those letters could contain a QR code where customers could submit pictures of their car wheels to Honda. The manufacturer will then determine whether their car needs to have repair work carried out. In the meantime, Honda syas that "customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current conditions".
The 10th generation Honda Civic family car was sold between 2017 and 2021, and has been subject to four previous recalls. The most extensive of these, covering more than 50,000 cars, was carried out in 2020 to improve emissions from the car's engine, after it was found to not meet the latest regulations.
In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, this generation has Civic has proved to be a mixed bag, ranking 19th out of 30 cars in the family car class, and posting a better score than the rival Ford Focus, Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf. As a brand, Honda finished first out of 30 manufacturers, winning our Reliability Award for 2026.
A safety recall takes place when either a car company or an external safety body recognises that a fault code pose a safety risk to consumers. There's generally no reason to be unduly concerned if your vehicle is subject to a recall, unless it explicitly tells you to not drive your car. Recall repairs are carried out by franchised dealerships, with the cost of the work usually covered by the car maker.
For the latest vehicle recall information, sign up to our free personal assistant tool, My What Car?, today.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: In-depth Honda Civic used car buying guide >>