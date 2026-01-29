The driving position itself is spot on, with the low-down sitting position giving it a sporty feel – it also delivers a reminder as to how popular SUVs are on our roads, because my low vantage point often leaves me dazzled when checking behind me in my mirrors at night.

At those higher speeds, though, the road noise inside the Civic is quite loud – and this is, I reckon, the weakest area of the car on the road. I often find myself having to crank the volume on my favourite podcasts to be able to hear them clearly, but thankfully the Bose sound system can cut crisply through the road roar.

As a taller person (6ft1in) setting my driving position can be a challenge because I have to position myself quite far back to accommodate my long legs. In many cars I'm left wishing I could pull the steering wheel closer by a few more centimetres, but I have no such problem in the Civic, which offers plenty of adjustments in both the seat and wheel. Adjustable lumbar support has been a great comfort on my longer trips, too.

When needed, there is a raft of driving aids available such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise. On a recent filming trip on the continent these came in very useful as I adapted to driving on the wrong side of the road and thanks to the physical steering wheel controls, very easy to set up and adjust whilst on the move.

The Civic really is quite the joy to drive and no matter what the journey, I always find myself pleased to be behind the wheel.

