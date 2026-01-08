Honda Civic long-term test: report 3

There’s 408 litres of boot space available, which is enough for all my camera gear and overnight bags. In fact, on a recent filming trip to Cornwall, the amount of things I could get in the Civic surprised me.

Three lots of camera kit, three overnight bags, three crew members and copious amounts of road trip snacks all managed to fit into the spacious Civic. There was room for everything and everyone, and still it seemed like another small bag could squeeze in if needed. It was an impressive performance.

Getting things in and out of the boot was easy, too, thanks to the Civic’s huge hatchback opening, which makes it easy to quickly find a piece of camera kit or access the all-important snack stash. And while the load lip is quite high, it’s easy to lift things over it due to the Civic being low to the ground.

Keeping my valuables hidden is a necessity too, to stop prying eyes when I am parked up. The Civic thankfully has a removable storage cover built into the side wall of the boot, and this is easy to extend across the width of the boot to keep my kit out of sight.

Unfortunately, the same isn't true when you try to put the cover back, because it can be quite fiddly. A more traditional cover, which retracts with the boot lid, would be preferable.