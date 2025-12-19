Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000

It's fair to say that small SUVs have almost – if not completely – replaced the conventional small car as the most popular car class in Britain. After all, the Ford Puma (a small SUV) continues to outsell any other new car on the market.

However, what if you can't stretch to a new Puma, or even a used one? Good used Pumas are yet to dip below the £10,000 mark and there are plenty of people with that amount as their maximum spend limit. Well, fortunately there are still alternatives – and great ones at that – you can consider. So here's our top 10 list of used small SUVs you can buy for £10,000 or less.

