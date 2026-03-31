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Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000
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Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000

Small SUVs are some of the most popular used cars in the UK right now. Here are our top 10 favourites for less than £10,000...

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by
Oliver Young
Published31 March 2026
Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000
Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000
New Hyundai Kona & Volkswagen T-Roc vs Seat Arona
New Hyundai Kona & Volkswagen T-Roc vs Seat Arona
Used Kia Stonic 2017-present front cornering
Used Kia Stonic 2017-present interior
Used Suzuki Ignis Hatchback 2016-2025
Used Suzuki Ignis Hatchback 2016-2025
Used Mazda CX-3 2015-2019 front driving
Used Mazda CX-3 2015-2019 interior
Used Skoda Yeti 09-17 front
Used Skoda Yeti 09-17 dash
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present front
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present dash
Used Renault Captur 2020-present front cornering
Used Renault Captur 2020-present dashboard
Used Mini Countryman 2017-2024 front cornering
Used Mini Countryman Hatchback 17-24
Used Skoda Kamiq 2019-present front cornering
Skoda Kamiq interior
Used Seat Arona 2018-present front three-quarters driving
Used Seat Arona 2018-present dashboard
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It's fair to say that small SUVs have almost – if not completely – replaced the conventional small car as the most popular car class in Britain. After all, the Ford Puma (a small SUV) continues to outsell any other new car on the market. 

However, what if you can't stretch to a new Puma, or even a used one? Good used Pumas are yet to dip below the £10,000 mark and there are plenty of people with that amount as their maximum spend limit. Well, fortunately there are still alternatives – and great ones at that – you can consider. So here's our top 10 list of used small SUVs you can buy for £10,000 or less. 

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