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The most stolen cars in the UK
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The most stolen cars in the UK

These were the most stolen cars in the UK in 2024...

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by
Claire Evans
Published19 March 2026
61,343 vehicles were reported stolen in 2024.
Car being stolen
Ford Kuga front left driving
Audi A3 Sportback front cornering
BMW 5 Series front left static
Kia Sportage front driving
Lexus RX side
Mercedes A-Class Saloon right static
BMW 1 Series front right driving
Vauxhall Astra front cornering
Mercedes E-Class front driving
Land Rover Discovery Sport right driving
Range Rover Sport descending hill
Vauxhall Corsa rear cornering
Used Nissan Juke 2010-2019 panning
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2019 rear
Mercedes C-Class rear
Toyota RAV4 rear cornering
BMW 3 Series front left static
Used Ford Focus
Used Volkswagen Golf 2013-2020 front cornering
Ford Fiesta 2023 front
Image 1 of 21

Although this is a 6% reduction on the previous year, it’s the third-highest figure in the past decade and more than twice the number of vehicles stolen in the whole of 2015.

 The yearly figure equates to 168 cars stolen every day, seven cars stolen every hour, or one stolen every 8.5 minutes last year. But which were the 20 cars most stolen last year? Read on:

Our data is generated from the latest DVLA data obtained by a Freedom of Information request by What Car?

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