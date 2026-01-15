Cupra Leon long-term test

That’s right, I’ve gone for the PHEV version of the Leon. While the 201bhp produced from the 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor is nowhere near the 296bhp of the full-fat 2.0-litre petrol-engined Leon, performance is still reasonable, with 0-62mph taking 7.7sec officially. Sure, I could have chosen the same 268bhp system you get in the closely related Volkswagen Golf GTE, which does 0-62mph in 6.6sec, but I decided against it in pursuit of better efficiency and cheaper running costs from the petrol engine. In fact, the system I’ve gone for is identical to what you can have in another close relative, the Seat Leon, which has similar performance to my car.

Like its siblings, the Leon has a vast 19.7kWh (usable capacity) battery that officially takes it 78 miles on electric-only power. That doesn’t quite match the Golf GTE (81 miles) or Seat Leon (82 miles), but it easily beats the Mercedes A-Class A250e (50 miles). In real-world conditions, the range readout has been showing 59 miles on a full charge, which is pretty good, but I’ve already seen this drop to 50 miles in sub-zero temperatures. I’ll keep you posted on how this changes, especially when the weather warms up in the spring.

To maximise the efficiency of the car, I’ve been plugging the car into my local lamppost charger as much as possible (I live in London and don’t have a driveway). So far, I’m averaging 61.7mpg. While that’s a long way off the official figure of 206.5mpg, most people – myself included – are unlikely to get near that in real-world use, as my experience shows. That said, I’m curious to see how my fuel economy changes when the battery runs out of juice.