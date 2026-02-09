Cupra Terramar long-term test: report 5
With its racy demeanour, does the Cupra Terramar put the sport in sport utility vehicle? We've got six months to find out.....
The car Cupra Terramar V2 1.5 e-Hybrid 204PS DSG Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here To see if the Terramar could be a practical, low-cost Porsche Macan alternative
Needs to deliver the driving experience those looks promise, while being an economical family workhorse
Miles covered 6120 Price £46,695 Target price £44,035 Price as tested £47,390 Official economy 176.5mpg Test economy 83.0mpg
9 February 2026 – Interior designs
I love Grand Designs. The over-ambitious, underfunded and unerringly complex house builds make for fabulous television. And as much as I like a traditional chocolate-box cottage, I love the modernist structures. And I love an interior that is single-minded in its purpose.
I know what I like; but without the massive budget or vision to build my own house, my design ambitions are limited to DIY jobs with varying levels of success — hence my regular appearances in the carparks of local hardware stores.
When it comes to cars, there are few interiors which really grab me. I don’t much care for the look of minimalist dashboards. And others just look too cluttered. But I do like the look of my Cupra Terramar’s interior.
Firstly, everything is angled towards me in the driver’s seat, giving the cockpit-like feel that I want from a car. And that aircraft analogy extends to the head-up display which is so good that I rarely look down at the (customisable) digital dials.
The round buttons on the steering wheel are a bit of fun. Squint a bit and they look like the knobs you’d find on a racecar’s wheel – and like a race car, one of the buttons cycles through eco, dynamic and comfort drive modes, and the other starts and stops the car. The only hassle is that if I’ve parked on my drive with the front wheels on full lock, it takes a second to locate the start button.
And like a Grand Design, the Terramar uses interior lighting to great effect. I’ve settled on a colour scheme that reflects the copper of Cupra’s badge. At least that’s what I tell myself, because it’s the only colour that doesn't shine too bright; I’ve found other hues distracting, especially when driving at night.
There’s a lighting strip that runs across the dash, the ends of which turn green when I make a call. It’s what Kevin McCloud might call “serendipity”.
Best of all, though, is that it’s practical. The wireless phone charging works first time (because my phone is in a case, it has required several attempts in other cars) and there’s plenty of storage. So much, in fact, that I seem to always be carrying too much stuff.
And a shout out to the seats. They might not look as elegant as a Barcelona Chair, but they’re an awful lot more supportive on long runs.
