Cupra Terramar long-term test: report 5

The car Cupra Terramar V2 1.5 e-Hybrid 204PS DSG Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here To see if the Terramar could be a practical, low-cost Porsche Macan alternative Needs to deliver the driving experience those looks promise, while being an economical family workhorse

9 February 2026 – Interior designs

I love Grand Designs. The over-ambitious, underfunded and unerringly complex house builds make for fabulous television. And as much as I like a traditional chocolate-box cottage, I love the modernist structures. And I love an interior that is single-minded in its purpose.

I know what I like; but without the massive budget or vision to build my own house, my design ambitions are limited to DIY jobs with varying levels of success — hence my regular appearances in the carparks of local hardware stores.

When it comes to cars, there are few interiors which really grab me. I don’t much care for the look of minimalist dashboards. And others just look too cluttered. But I do like the look of my Cupra Terramar’s interior.