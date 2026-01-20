But now, 4500 miles later, both he and my 12-year-old daughter are perfectly happy back there, because there’s enough legroom. It suits me and my young family just fine, although things might be different if my kids were a pair of burly teenagers. They like that the seat backs tilt, and love the funky light patterns on the doors. And my son loves to poke me through the decorative hole in the front seat backs, much to my irritation. The idea of just being ‘enough’ was pulled into sharp focus last weekend, as the plug-in hybrid was pressed into service to haul some weighty objects. My dishwasher packed up, so I was dispatched to Currys for a replacement in the blind faith that it’d fit. It was close, but I needn’t have worried: there was just enough space.

The following afternoon, I popped over to help an elderly relative mow their remarkably large lawn, because their mower had given up the ghost. As my Qualcast wasn’t up to the job, I borrowed something far more meaty. As a family SUV, the Terramar’s boot sits quite high, so it was a challenge to hoist the 31kg mower into the boot, but I was grateful for the lack of a loading lip and the flat floor. Once again, it was just enough. I’m not a massive fan of the strap that releases the seat backs, though, because it’s more awkward than pressing a button beside the headrest. It also means it’s a two-handed operation to return them upright, and they require a firm shove to get them in position. Better is the underfloor storage, which isn’t a given in a plug-in hybrid. It’s peculiar there’s no plastic liner down there, but it meant I was quickly able to sling the charging cable and first aid kit out of the way.

So, when it comes to the Terramar's practicality, enough is most definitely enough.