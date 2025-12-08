Cupra Terramar long-term test: report 2

The car Cupra Terramar V2 1.5 e-Hybrid 204PS DSG Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here To see if the Terramar could be a practical, low-cost Porsche Macan alternative Needs to deliver the driving experience those looks promise, while being an economical family workhorse

8 December – Bark or bite

Sport can often be a misnomer. It’s possible to buy sport deodorant or a sports watch, when in fact they won’t make you a better tennis player or fell runner.

It’s the same with some SUVs – sports utility vehicles – which place the emphasis very much on utility rather than on anything remotely sporting.

So I was delighted to see that my Cupra Terramar not only looks sporting, but it feels pretty racy to drive, too. I like that the family SUV is snouty and angry looking, rather than lifting from the chunky, rugged playbook. I like the fierce-looking logo which looks like it should belong to a heavy metal band.