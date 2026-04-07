Cupra Terramar long-term test: report 7

The car Cupra Terramar V2 1.5 e-Hybrid 204PS DSG Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here To see if the Terramar could be a practical, low-cost Porsche Macan alternative Needs to deliver the driving experience those looks promise, while being an economical family workhorse

18 March 2026 – Illuminating stuff

Years ago, car lighting was purely functional: usually-dim filament bulbs would attempt to break the gloom ahead, and an array of coloured ones would warn from the dashboard when something was amiss.

Those days are long gone, and car makers have entire departments dedicated to the art of fluorescence. Some manufacturers, such as Audi, make it possible for their lights to emit all manner of patterns; others, such as Mercedes, bathe their cars’ interiors in all manner of hues.

The approach in my Cupra Terramar is far simpler, but no less impressive. The headlights sport fixed patterns, but I love their intricate trio of three triangles formed of 25,000 individual pixels. It’s a shame then that on my V2 model, there's no Matrix LED beam-shifting technology, and I’ve found the automatic high beam a little lazy. Annoyingly, Matrix LEDs can’t even be chosen as an option on the V2 – meaning you’d need to spend around £7000 more to step up to the VZ1 trim in order to get them.