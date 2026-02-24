The car Cupra Terramar V2 1.5 e-Hybrid 204PS DSG Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here To see if the Terramar could be a practical, low-cost Porsche Macan alternative Needs to deliver the driving experience those looks promise, while being an economical family workhorse

24 February 2026 – Terramar over train tickets

We’re often told to let the train take the strain, but the simple fact is that they are far too expensive. Indeed a recent trip from Essex to Bristol for my wife and I would have cost in the region of £180 – that’s about half of what my Cupra Terramar costs per month on PCP finance.

So brimming the petrol tank, charging the plug-in hybrid's battery and setting the sat-nav for the near-200-mile journey from east to west was the only option in town. And after 6920 miles, this was the first long-distance leisure journey I’ve undertaken, so with no mad rush to get anywhere, it was an intriguing time to reflect on my Cupra life so far.