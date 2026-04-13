Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Terramar from £293 per month
The Cupra Terramar is a stylish and sporty family SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
It wasn’t long ago that the sports SUV was a bit of a rare breed, but now there’s plenty on the market to choose from, and that’s thanks in part to Cupra. Indeed, the Cupra Terramar is one of three SUVs from the Spanish brand that count sportiness among their key features.
But what makes the Terramar stand out? Well, it’s bigger and more spacious than both of those siblings, and it offers both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £293 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2632.77. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2155.80), which will cost £359.30 per month.
See all Cupra Terramar deals
There are a number of engines available in the Terramar, but our Deal of the Day comes with the entry-level mild hybrid option, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 148bhp. While we haven’t tested this version of the Terramar, we have tested the same engine in the closely-related Skoda Kodiaq, and we found performance to be more than sufficient.
As you’d expect from a sporty SUV, the Terramar has light and accurate steering that makes for capable handling, and it has plenty of grip that helps it feel assured through corners. Our version comes with 19in alloy wheels, and despite their size, we find that they drift nicely over broken roads.
Inside, the Terramar’s sporty personality continues to shine through, with a driver-focused dashboard that angles the air vents and central touchscreen towards the driver’s seat. Sports seats come as standard, seating you low behind the wheel, with chunky side bolsters that keep you secure during sharp cornering.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen through which you control most functions, including climate settings. This can get pretty distracting on the move, but luckily the Terramar also comes with physical buttons and rollers on the steering wheel. There’s also a 10.3in digital driver’s display, and the model headlining our Deal of the Day adds a head-up display.
There’s plenty of space both up front and in the back of the Terramar, even for the tallest of passengers – though any middle-seat passengers might struggle on longer journeys due to a minor floor hump. Helpfully, the rear seats fold in a 40/20/40 split, and there’s 642 litres of boot space on offer when you lower the height-adjustable floor and slide the rear seats forward – more than in a Volkswagen Tiguan.
Our Deal of the Day comes with V2 trim, which gets heated front seats, the head-up display we mentioned earlier and wraparound ambient lighting. That’s on top of the standard adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, three-zone climate control, LED headlights, electric tailgate and rain-sensing wipers.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Cupra Terramar deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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