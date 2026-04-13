Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Terramar from £293 per month

It wasn’t long ago that the sports SUV was a bit of a rare breed, but now there’s plenty on the market to choose from, and that’s thanks in part to Cupra. Indeed, the Cupra Terramar is one of three SUVs from the Spanish brand that count sportiness among their key features.

But what makes the Terramar stand out? Well, it’s bigger and more spacious than both of those siblings, and it offers both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £293 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2632.77. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.