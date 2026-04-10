Deal of the Day: Lease a Volvo XC40 from £254 per month
The Volvo XC40 is a plush and practical family SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
For a brand that’s known for its practical estates, Volvo sure does know how to make a classy SUV, and the Volvo XC40 is a prime example of one. A former What Car? Car of the Year, this high-riding workhorse is consistently one of the biggest-selling cars in the UK.
But what makes it so good? Well, despite being the entry point into Volvo’s petrol-powered SUV range, the XC40 offers top-notch premium quality and plenty of space inside, as well as excellent ride comfort. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £254 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3045.48. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2238.72), which will cost £373.12 per month.
See all Volvo XC40 deals
There are two engines on offer in the XC40, but our Deal of the Day comes with our favourite B3 petrol engine, which has 161bhp and is bolstered by mild hybrid tech. We like it because it’s sprightly enough for most buyers, and feels noticeably gutsier than an equivalent Audi Q3 or Volkswagen Tiguan.
If you’re looking for something sporty, it’s best to look elsewhere, because the XC40 is much better suited to relaxed driving. There’s a fair amount of body lean in corners when you pick up the pace and we’d hesitate to call it fun to drive, but sheer comfort is where the XC40 really stands out. It breezes over bumps in the road at quicker speeds, and it’s pleasantly hushed under acceleration.
As you might expect from a more premium offering, the XC40 has one of the best interiors on the market. Pretty much everything you touch feels upmarket, with a mix of high-end plastics, leather and metal or wood inlays, and carpet on the door panels and centre console. Only the pricier Genesis GV70 and Range Rover Evoque can hold a candle to it.
There’s a 9in portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard, alongside a clear digital driver’s display behind the wheel. Most of the functions are controlled through the touchscreen, which can be fiddly since its icons are small and it’s not the most responsive. Still, you get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, as well as a built-in sat-nav, DAB radio and wireless phone charging.
There’s plenty of space in both the front and back of the XC40 for tall adults, with enough room under the front seats for rear passengers to stretch their legs out. And, with 452 litres of space, we managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases in the XC40’s boot – one more than in the Audi Q3.
Our Deal of the Day comes with our preferred Plus trim, which gets 19in alloy wheels, keyless entry, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a heated front windscreen. That’s on top of the standard adaptive cruise control, keyless start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, heated front seats and a powered tailgate.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volvo XC40 deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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