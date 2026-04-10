Deal of the Day: Lease a Volvo XC40 from £254 per month

For a brand that’s known for its practical estates, Volvo sure does know how to make a classy SUV, and the Volvo XC40 is a prime example of one. A former What Car? Car of the Year, this high-riding workhorse is consistently one of the biggest-selling cars in the UK.

But what makes it so good? Well, despite being the entry point into Volvo’s petrol-powered SUV range, the XC40 offers top-notch premium quality and plenty of space inside, as well as excellent ride comfort. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £254 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3045.48. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.