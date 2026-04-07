Deal of the Day: Lease a BYD Seal from £300 per month
The BYD Seal is a sleek and well-equipped electric saloon, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
If you’re not enticed by the huge range of electric SUVs currently available in the new car market, then the BYD Seal could be a very tempting offering. This all-electric saloon is the sleeker, lower-riding alternative to the BYD Seal U electric SUV, and it has some impressive qualities.
Indeed, being a close rival to the fantastic Tesla Model 3, the Seal has a lot to prove, and it certainly puts up a good fight. Not only does it have a long official electric range, but it also comes packed with standard kit and a high quality interior. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £300 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3597. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2216.16), which will cost £369.36 per month.
See all BYD Seal deals
There are two versions of the Seal electric car: rear-wheel-drive Design or four-wheel-drive Excellence. Our Deal of the Day is the former, using an 82.5kWh battery alongside a 308bhp rear-mounted motor. It has the longest range out of the two variants, with an official 354-mile figure. Of course, you won’t achieve that in real-world driving, but the Seal managed 255 miles in our winter range test, compared with the 293 miles achieved by the Tesla Model 3 Long Range.
The Seal is comfortable to drive too, with enough plushness to take the sting out of potholes in the road, but enough control to stop you floating around over bumps. It does fidget around slightly on patched-up roads, but it’s still smoother than a Hyundai Ioniq 6 or Polestar 2.
You shouldn’t have to worry about getting comfortable inside the Seal, either, thanks to its good driving position that offers plenty of adjustment, including standard adjustable lumbar support. The sloping roofline does compromise over-the-shoulder visibility, but to offset this, all versions of the Seal come with a 360-degree parking camera.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a large central touchscreen that can be rotated between landscape and portrait configurations. It has large icons that are easy to hit on the move, but the screen isn’t especially responsive. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard, but these can only be used when the screen is in landscape mode. The interior itself is very futuristic, with striking contoured surfaces and a range of materials.
There’s plenty of leg room in the front and rear of the Seal, but there’s a noticeable lack of under-thigh support in the rear seats, which can make things uncomfortable for back-seat passengers on long journeys. The Volkswagen ID 7 is much more spacious.
With 400 litres of boot space, the Seal has enough capacity for seven carry-on suitcases, versus eight in the ID 7 and nine in the Model 3. Still, that should be big enough for a family holiday, plus there’s an extra 53 litres of ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet.
Even in entry-level Design trim, the Seal comes decked out with equipment, including 19in alloy wheels, a powered bootlid, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a heat pump (to improve efficiency), adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BYD Seal deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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