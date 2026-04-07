Deal of the Day: Lease a BYD Seal from £300 per month

If you’re not enticed by the huge range of electric SUVs currently available in the new car market, then the BYD Seal could be a very tempting offering. This all-electric saloon is the sleeker, lower-riding alternative to the BYD Seal U electric SUV, and it has some impressive qualities.

Indeed, being a close rival to the fantastic Tesla Model 3, the Seal has a lot to prove, and it certainly puts up a good fight. Not only does it have a long official electric range, but it also comes packed with standard kit and a high quality interior. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £300 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3597. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.