Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 5008 from £298 per month
The Peugeot 5008 is a practical seven-seat SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
In the past, if you needed a vehicle with room for seven passengers, an MPV was pretty much your only option. But now, with people carriers being somewhat outmoded, there’s a whole range of stylish three-row SUVs to choose from – and the Peugeot 5008 is a fine example of one.
In fact, the 5008 started life as an MPV, but it received a complete makeover in 2017 to turn it into a striking family SUV, offering a handy seven-seat configuration. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £298 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3566.64. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2246.04), which will cost £374.34 per month.
See all Peugeot 5008 deals
You can have your 5008 with either mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid power (or there’s also the all-electric e-5008). Our Deal of the Day comes with the former, featuring a 1.2-litre petrol engine and electric motor. Together, they produce 134bhp. When we tested it, the mild hybrid 5008 managed a 0-60mph sprint in 10.1 seconds, which isn’t all that fast but it’s enough for everyday driving.
Ride quality is smoother than the electric e-5008, and it feels more controlled than the rival Nissan X-Trail, though you do feel lumps and bumps in the road more than you would in a Skoda Kodiaq.
Inside, you’ll find a nice high-up driving position that offers a good view of the road ahead, as well as of the high-set digital driver’s display, which you look at over the steering wheel. On top of that, you get rear parking sensors and a reversing camera as standard.
The digital driver’s display flows into a 21in infotainment touchscreen that sits high up on the dashboard, which means it can be operated without taking your eyes far from the road. Annoyingly, most functions, including climate settings, are controlled through the touchscreen rather than having separate buttons – this can get a bit distracting on the move. You can set up some shortcuts on a panel at the bottom of the dashboard, though. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also come as standard.
Where the 5008 stands out is with its interior quality. It’s a match for even the more expensive Hyundai Santa Fe, with widespread soft-touch plastics and fabric across the dashboard and doors.
As you would expect from a seven-seater, there’s plenty of space inside the 5008. However, the middle seat in the third row is slightly smaller than the two it’s flanked by, meaning adult middle passengers might be a little uncomfortable.
With all seven seats in place, there’s 348 litres of boot space in the 5008, which is similar to the Santa Fe. We managed to fit 10 carry-on suitcases under the tonneau cover. In five-seat mode, there’s a colossal 916 litres of storage space.
Our Deal of the Day comes with top-spec GT Premium trim, which gets 19in alloy wheels, Alcantara-upholstered sports seats, electric, heated and massaging front seats, wireless phone charging, matrix LED headlights, a powered tailgate and adaptive cruise control.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 5008 deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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