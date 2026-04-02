Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 5008 from £298 per month

In the past, if you needed a vehicle with room for seven passengers, an MPV was pretty much your only option. But now, with people carriers being somewhat outmoded, there’s a whole range of stylish three-row SUVs to choose from – and the Peugeot 5008 is a fine example of one.

In fact, the 5008 started life as an MPV, but it received a complete makeover in 2017 to turn it into a striking family SUV, offering a handy seven-seat configuration. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £298 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3566.64. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.