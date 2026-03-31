Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Kuga PHEV from £256 per month
The Ford Kuga is a popular and versatile family SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
If you’re in the market for a new family SUV, then there’s a good chance the Ford Kuga is already on your shortlist. That’s because it’s consistently at the top of the sales charts here in the UK, battling it out with hugely popular rivals like the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.
The Kuga owes its popularity to its stylish looks and wide range of engines, with a choice of petrol, regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £256 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3065.88. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2111.10), which will cost £351.85 per month.
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The Kuga’s wide range of engines makes it a desirable prospect, but our Deal of the Day comes equipped with the plug-in hybrid power option. It combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 14.4kWh battery and 240bhp motor, making it the quickest version of the Kuga, with a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec. That’s much speedier than the PHEV version of the Hyundai Tucson. It also has an official all-electric range of 43 miles.
This version of the Kuga also comes with ST-Line trim, which adds firmer, sporty suspension. That means you’ll feel lumps and bumps in the road more than you would in the base-spec Kuga, but it settles down nicely at higher speeds. Thanks to this sporty suspension, though, the Kuga is agile through corners and contains its body lean well.
SUV fans will appreciate the lofty driving position in the Kuga, which gives you a good view of the road ahead. The driver’s seat is supportive with plenty of adjustment, including for lumbar support on all trim levels.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 12.3in driver’s display that shows important driving information clearly, including battery charge, alongside a 13.2in infotainment touchscreen. We found the infotainment system easy to use, thanks to its quick responses and sharp graphics. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring come as standard.
If interior quality is important to you, the Kuga might not be the best option. On the surface, everything looks good, but if you prod around you’ll find more hard and unappealing plastics than in most rivals. Premium-badged offerings such as the Audi Q5 or BMW X3 offer much more panache inside.
On the plus side, the Kuga is one of the more spacious family SUVs on the market, with plenty of space for passengers in the front and rear. There’s also plenty of storage cubbies inside, which is good because the Kuga has a slightly smaller boot than the Sportage and Qashqai.
Our Deal of the Day comes with ST-Line trim, which adds sporty styling and suspension, as well as 18in alloy wheels, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control and 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats. That’s on top of the standard keyless entry and start, privacy glass and heated windscreen.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Kuga deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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