Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Kuga PHEV from £256 per month

If you’re in the market for a new family SUV, then there’s a good chance the Ford Kuga is already on your shortlist. That’s because it’s consistently at the top of the sales charts here in the UK, battling it out with hugely popular rivals like the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.

The Kuga owes its popularity to its stylish looks and wide range of engines, with a choice of petrol, regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £256 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3065.88. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.