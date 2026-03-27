Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen Golf GTI from £315 per month
The Volkswagen Golf GTI blends usability with fun, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
When you think of a hot hatch, the Volkswagen Golf GTI might be one of the first that springs to mind. Indeed, this spicy version of VW’s popular family hatch has been around since the 1970s and it’s gained quite a loyal fanbase since then.
The current Mk8.5 Golf GTI was recently treated to a mid-life facelift, and it offers a pleasant blend of practicality, comfort and agility. So if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £315 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £3781.80. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2409.72), which will cost £401.62 per month.
See all Volkswagen Golf GTI deals
Every Golf GTI comes with a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine under the bonnet, packing 261bhp – 113bhp more than the most powerful standard Golf. With that power, it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.9sec, which isn’t far behind a Cupra Leon VZ1 300. If you’re looking for sheer pace, though, it’s worth taking a look at the four-wheel-drive Golf R.
Like any good hot hatch, the Golf GTI has no shortage of grip and well-balanced handling through twisty roads. And despite its stiffer sports suspension, it’s more refined than rivals, with little wind or road noise.
You should have no issues getting comfortable in the Golf GTI, thanks to its bolstered driver’s seat that hugs you in place, complete with height and lumbar support adjustment.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen which displays most information, along with some touch-sensitive buttons for controlling climate settings and volume. We find them to be distracting while on the move, and much prefer the physical controls in rivals like the Mercedes-AMG A45 and the Toyota GR Yaris. On the plus side, VW has integrated new physical buttons onto the steering wheel.
As standard, you get DAB radio, Bluetooth, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, and wireless phone-charging. There’s also a Chat GPT-powered voice assistant.
There’s loads of space in the front of the Golf GTI, so you and your passenger shouldn’t have issues getting comfortable. There’s slightly less space in the rear seats, but unlike some rivals, the Golf GTI does have rear doors, which makes accessibility much easier.
With 374 litres of boot space, you should have enough room for a pushchair and a weekly shop. That being said, the Cupra Leon and Golf R offer more practical estate versions, so it might be worth looking into those if you need more storage.
Every standard Golf GTI comes with 18in alloy wheels, twin exhausts, adaptive cruise control, three-zone air conditioning, heated front sports seats, privacy glass and keyless entry and start.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great VW Golf GTI deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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