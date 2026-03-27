Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen Golf GTI from £315 per month

When you think of a hot hatch, the Volkswagen Golf GTI might be one of the first that springs to mind. Indeed, this spicy version of VW’s popular family hatch has been around since the 1970s and it’s gained quite a loyal fanbase since then.

The current Mk8.5 Golf GTI was recently treated to a mid-life facelift, and it offers a pleasant blend of practicality, comfort and agility. So if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £315 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £3781.80. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.