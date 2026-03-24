Deal of the Day: Lease a Hyundai Kona from £200 per month
The Hyundai Kona is a small SUV with plenty of kit, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
If you’re looking for a car that offers lots of all-round appeal, then the Hyundai Kona might just be the one for you. Not only does it belong to the very trendy small SUV class that’s highly popular with buyers, but it also offers a range of engines and comes with plenty of kit.
Indeed, the Kona has unique looks and is available in petrol, hybrid and electric form, so there’s a version for pretty much everyone. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £200 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2391.36. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1580.04), which will cost £263.34 per month.
See all Hyundai Kona deals
Our Deal of the Day comes with the Kona’s full hybrid set-up, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. In total, it pumps out 136bhp and can officially complete a 0-62mph sprint in 11 seconds. That’s not particularly quick in comparison with rivals – for example, the Renault Captur can complete the same race in 8.9sec.
Ride comfort is a strong point for the Kona, though. Its suspension is soft enough to take the sting out of most road imperfections, but firm enough to not feel floaty. However, the extra weight of the hybrid’s battery does make it feel fidgety at higher speeds.
While the Kona isn’t quite as sporty as an Audi Q2 or Ford Puma, it has light and nimble steering, which makes it a breeze to drive around town. It also controls body lean well through twists and turns as you pick up pace.
SUV fans will appreciate the Kona’s lofty driving position, which gives you a good view of the road ahead. While the view out the back is a bit restricted due to the small rear screen, you do get front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera as standard to make up for it.
Every Kona comes with a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth and built-in sat-nav, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Below the screen, there are physical shortcut buttons so you can easily surf between the main menus – much simpler to use than the touch-sensitive controls in the Volkswagen T-Roc.
There’s plenty of space in the front and especially in the rear of the Kona. Indeed, there’s masses of leg room in the back for even the tallest of passengers, and even the middle seat isn’t too cramped.
However, you do have to compromise slightly on boot space, which measures at 466 litres. That’s smaller than most rivals. We managed to fit five carry-on suitcases in the boot of the Kona, whereas the T-Roc took seven.
Our Deal of the Day comes with our N-Line trim, which is one step up from the base spec and comes equipped with 18in alloy wheels, sportier exterior styling, privacy glass, heat-reflective glass, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, aluminium pedals, ambient interior lighting, a powered tailgate and wireless phone-charging. Every Kona also gets dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, automatic LED headlights and wipers, and power-folding wing mirrors. Hybrid Konas like this one come with adaptive cruise control as standard.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai Kona deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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