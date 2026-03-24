Deal of the Day: Lease a Hyundai Kona from £200 per month

If you’re looking for a car that offers lots of all-round appeal, then the Hyundai Kona might just be the one for you. Not only does it belong to the very trendy small SUV class that’s highly popular with buyers, but it also offers a range of engines and comes with plenty of kit.

Indeed, the Kona has unique looks and is available in petrol, hybrid and electric form, so there’s a version for pretty much everyone. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £200 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2391.36. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.