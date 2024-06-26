New Volkswagen Golf R revealed as 328bhp hot hatch facelift

On sale: Late 2024 | Price: From £45,000 (est)

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is widely reported to have remained grounded despite his meteoric rise to fame. In the same way, while the new Volkswagen Golf R is now more powerful than ever following a mid-life facelift, it's not losing sight of its family car roots, nor of the big-selling Volkswagen Golf on which it's based.

This Golf R gets the same turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine as its predecessor, but now produces 328bhp (up from 316bhp), resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.6sec (down from 4.7sec). And thanks to revisions made to the turbocharger, the new Golf R promises a more immediate response from its engine, too.