Every What Car? Car of the Year winner since 1978

Image 1 of 47

The annual What Car? Awards are often called the motoring Oscars – and not just by us. However, while both ceremonies celebrate greatness, there’s a key difference: the What Car? Awards actually matter. Choose to watch a particular film at the cinema because it has picked up a gong or two and all you lose if it turns out to be a dud are a couple of hours and a few quid. On the other hand, a new car is probably the second-biggest purchase you’ll ever make.

That's why we put every new model through the most comprehensive range of tests in the business before naming the very best in every class and our overall Car of the Year.

Here we take a look at every overall winner in the 47-year history of the awards. How many of them have you owned? Let's take a look: