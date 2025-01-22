Every What Car? Car of the Year winner since 1978

NEW REVIEWS:

Steve Huntingford
Published22 January 2025
Renault 20 TS
Peugeot 305 saloon front
Vauxhall Astra
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Mercedes-Benz 200T
MG Metro
Peugeot 205 GR
Volkswagen Golf GL
Saab 9000 Turbo 16
Renault 21 Savanna
1988 BMW 7 Series
1989 Ford Fiesta RS Turbo
Rover 214 Si
Rover Metro
Volkswagen Golf 1.8 GL
1993 Ford Mondeo 1.8 GLX – Rewind Wednesday
1992 Peugeot 306
Volkswagen Polo 1.3 CL
Used Peugeot 406 long-term review
Renault Mégane Scénic 1.6 RT
Land Rover Freelander 1.8i
Rover 75
Skoda Fabia Mk1
Ford Mondeo 1.8 LX 5dr
Toyota Corolla 1.6 VVT-i T3 5dr
2002 Seat Ibiza
Volkswagen Golf Mk5
Land Rover Discovery TDV6 S auto
BMW 3 Series
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Club AC 5dr
Jaguar XF Mk1 front cornering
Ford Fiesta
Used test: Peugeot 3008 vs Nissan Qashqai
Used Audi A1 2010-present
Used Volkswagen Up
Audi A3 Sportback - 62-plate car
Nissan Qashqai
How to buy your perfect Skoda Fabia
Audi A4 saloon
BMW 5 Series 520d SE
Volvo XC40 D4 R-Design front three quarters
Kia e-Niro 2020 front white
Ford Puma front cornering
Blue Kia EV6 front cornering
Best car infotainment systems Volkswagen ID Buzz
Lexus LBX front left driving
The annual What Car? Awards are often called the motoring Oscars – and not just by us. However, while both ceremonies celebrate greatness, there’s a key difference: the What Car? Awards actually matter. Choose to watch a particular film at the cinema because it has picked up a gong or two and all you lose if it turns out to be a dud are a couple of hours and a few quid. On the other hand, a new car is probably the second-biggest purchase you’ll ever make.

That's why we put every new model through the most comprehensive range of tests in the business before naming the very best in every class and our overall Car of the Year.

Here we take a look at every overall winner in the 47-year history of the awards. How many of them have you owned? Let's take a look:

