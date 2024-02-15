2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Best
Top 10 used family cars for less than £10,000 (and the one to avoid)
Autotrader ad desktop
sponsored

In partnership with Autotrader

Top 10 used family cars for less than £10,000 (and the one to avoid)

Have you got £10,000 to spend on a used family car? You might be surprised to find out what you can afford...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published15 February 2024
Top 10 used family cars for less than £10,000

The family car is the answer to outgrowing the small car. No longer are you content or able to make do with just enough space for a few people and some bags: now you want something that'll handle four or five people with ease, plus a family's worth of shopping, luggage or a pram in the boot. 

Making this jump can be exciting, with a whole new class and size of car to explore, but it can also be costly. That's why we've put together this list of your top 10 used options for less than £10,000. Our recommendations offer great value for money, as well as the comfort and luxury you'd desire from an enjoyable daily driver. 

And, in first place, the best used family car for less than £10,000 is the Skoda Octavia

1

Skoda Octavia

Better value than its VW Golf and Audi A3 rivals, plus more spacious than the Seat Leon, the previous-generation Skoda Octavia is the best family car we can recommend for less than £10,000. Sure, its interior lacks the level of class found in the VW and (more so) Audi, but the added interior and boot space makes up for that. 

Also helping make the Octavia’s case is the fact that it gets plenty of equipment (as standard from new) and that it’s delightfully smooth at high speeds, making it a splendid long-distance cruiser. It's a terrific all-round car, one that's comfortable and cost effective to buy and own. 

We found: 2019 Skoda Octavia 1.0 TSI SE Technology, 45,614 miles, £9495

Read our used Skoda Octavia review

Find used Skoda cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Smart, spacious and practical interior
  • Cheap to buy and run
  • Well equipped

Cons

  • Not as comfortable as a Golf
  • Pricier models best avoided
  • Entry-level S trim is a bit basic
2

Seat Leon

Again, the previous-gen Seat Leon is a little way off the Golf for interior quality, but it's still ahead of most other rivals on this list. What's more, the Leon offers the same great choice of engines as the Golf and even the more premium A3, too. The Leon is also great fun to drive, more so than most alternatives (including those we just mentioned). You'll also find it's generally cheaper to buy. 

How come it fails to grab the number one spot? Well, that's mainly down to space and comfort, because, while the Leon fares well in both of those areas, it's still no match for the mighty Octavia. 

We found: 2019 Seat Leon 1.2 TSI SE Dynamic Tech, 54,511 miles, £9995

Read our used Seat Leon review

Find used Seat cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Good to drive
  • Well equipped
  • Cheap to buy and run

Cons

  • Firm ride
  • Not as refined as some rivals
  • Bland interior
3

Audi A3

The Audi A3 is one of the finest family cars around. For starters, it's the classiest car in the class with a beautifully designed and built interior, decent amounts of equipment and smart styling. But it's also comfortable, practical, great to drive, and every engine in the range is impressively efficient.

It compares well for interior room with immediate rivals, too, and in this top 10 it only just gives way to the top two by way of it being generally a bit more costly to buy – you can get the price down by opting for an older model or one with more miles on it, of course. 

We found: 2018 Audi A3 1.0 TSI 30 Sport 5dr, 59,389 miles, £9000

Read our used Audi A3 review

Find used Audi cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Strong engines
  • Beautifully finished interior
  • Great to drive

Cons

  • Not as spacious as the VW Golf in the back
  • Firm low-speed ride
  • Lower trims sparsely equipped
4

Skoda Scala

It may not handle like the Leon or have a flash interior like the A3; it's not quite as spacious as its Octavia sibling either, but the Skoda Scala is still plenty practical, plus it has a smooth ride, punchy engines and affordable prices. 

Despite it being one of the more recent generations on this list, having first arrived in 2019, you can fairly easily pick up one within our budget – mileages are surprisingly low, too. 

We found: 2020 Skoda Scala 1.0 TSI S, 19,948 miles, £9649

Read our used Skoda Scala review

Find used Skoda cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Comfortable ride and tidy handling
  • Spacious rear seats and a big boot
  • Inexpensive to run

Cons

  • Interior feels a little cheap in places
  • Noisier at speed than the quietest rivals
  • Sat-nav only available on higher trims
5

Volkswagen Golf

We’re huge fans of the seventh-gen VW Golf, but, like the A3, it is a bit expensive. As a result, for this price, you’ll probably have to put up with a slightly older and/or higher mileage example than some of its rivals here. Nevertheless, if you can live with that age, you do get some great benefits: a classy interior (that's only second to the A3's), a comfortable ride, sharp handling, a spacious interior and impressive safety standards.

Few cars are as well rounded as the Golf, hence it's been a popular model for decades now. 

We found: 2018 Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI SE 5dr, 60,073 miles, £8999

Read our used VW Golf review

Find used VW cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Smooth ride
  • Enjoyable to drive
  • Upmarket interior

Cons

  • Not as cheap as some of its rivals
  • Could be more spacious
  • Reliability only average
6

Ford Focus

The Ford Focus falls short of class leaders in a few areas: the Octavia is more spacious, the Golf is more comfortable and the A3 is much classier inside. However, the Focus stands above all of those cars in regards to handling, even besting the Leon. 

It's sharp, agile, engaging and fun to drive. If you're a keen driver, this is the family car for you – or better yet, check out the Ford Focus ST hot hatch. 

That said, the driving experience isn't the only thing going for the Focus, because buying and running costs are very reasonable – aided by great fuel economy. You can pick up a good 2020 model within our budget. 

We found: 2020 Ford Focus 1.0T Ecoboost Titanium, 51,386 miles, £9995

Read our used Ford Focus review

Find used Ford cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Fine handling
  • Sweet petrol engines
  • Hugely practical

Cons

  • Interior quality mixed
  • Brake pedal recall
  • Firm ride on sport suspension
7

BMW 1 Series

Low, sleek and blessed with an upmarket interior, this generation of the BMW 1 Series was the hatchback of choice for aspiring family buyers for years. It's not quite as spacious and affordable to buy and run as its more functional rivals, but it's got punchy engines, entertaining handling and a fantastic infotainment system. Reliability has proven fantastic, too. 

Our money buys a slightly older car, hence it doesn't finish higher up this chart.

We found: 2017 BMW 1 Series 118i Sport, 49,423 miles, £9850

Read our used BMW 1 Series review

Find used BMW cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Strong performance
  • Economy in diesel versions
  • Class-leading infotainment system
  • Terrific reliability

Cons

  • Rear room a little tight
  • Not as well equipped as some
  • Relatively high prices
8

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic's sharp driving experience, good fuel economy and big boot makes it an enjoyable, affordable and capable family car. 

Sure, it's not quite as polished as class leaders, as evident by its dated and unintuitive infotainment, as well as iffy overall refinement, but it still offers great value at its used price point. 

We found: 2018 Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR, 61,700 miles, £9500

Read our used Honda Civic review

Find used Honda cars for sale

 

Read our review

Pros

  • Good to drive
  • Lots of safety kit
  • Big boot

Cons

  • Woeful infotainment system
  • Rear head room tight
  • Noisy on motorways
9

Hyundai i30

The Hyundai i30's five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty from new isn't quite as long as the one from Kia, but it's as reliable, slightly cheaper to buy used and you get the latest version of the car, making it terrific value.

The i30’s a good family car, too, with a spacious, robustly built interior, a comfortable ride and plenty of standard equipment from new. 

We found: 2019 Hyundai i30 1.0T GDi SE, 42,416 miles, £9795

Read our used Hyundai i30 review

Find used Hyundai cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Long warranty
  • Low prices
  • Useful boot

Cons

  • Sluggish performance
  • Bland to drive
  • Tight rear seat space
10

Vauxhall Astra

This previous-generation Vauxhall Astra's best facet as a used buy is its value. The Astra isn't just cheap, though; it's a great car, with neat handling, a comfortable ride and some great engines in the range. 

True, it doesn't quite have the high-quality feel of some of its best rivals, but it still feels more solid than most – and when you consider how new it is and how cheap it is, its minor flaws are very forgivable. 

We found: 2020 Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo SRi, 42,900 miles, £9948

Read our used Vauxhall Astra review

Find used Vauxhall cars for sale

Read our review

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Relatively cheap to buy
  • Well equipped

Cons

  • Vague steering
  • Diesels can be noisy
  • Low-speed ride can be fidgety

Lexus CT

The CT's hybrid technology makes it cheap to run, but its terrible ride quality and bad refinement let it down. You can get a decent example for £10k, but we wouldn't bother.  Read our review

Top 10s >
Best ofBest family cars

Best family cars 2024 – top choices for you & your children

What makes the best cars for families, and which models should you be considering? Here we count down the best 10 family car models – and name the one to avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureUsed Honda Civic 2022 long-term Manningtree Station

Used Honda Civic long-term test

Earlier this year we named the Civic as our Family Car of the Year, but now we're seeing if it continues to impress when we put it through the toughest test of all: daily life

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Honda Civic and Vauxhall Astra vs Seat Leon

New Honda Civic and new Vauxhall Astra vs Seat Leon

This trio of family hatchbacks each takes a different approach to maximising efficiency. Let's see which one is the best choice

News and advice
Honda Civic 2022 long term office rear seats
Feature

Used Honda Civic long-term test: report 4

Honda Civic 2022 long-term refuelling
Feature

Used Honda Civic long-term test: report 3

Used Honda Civic 2022 long-term country road
Feature

Used Honda Civic long-term test: report 2

Used Honda Civic 2022 long-term get in and drive
Feature

Used Honda Civic long term test: report 1

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO