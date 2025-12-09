Ford and Renault join forces – and the Fiesta could be back
The Ford Fiesta could be reborn in 2028 following an agreement signed by Renault and Ford to develop a pair of Ford-branded cars.
These models will be based on the underpinnings which form the basis of Renault’s small EV range, which includes the Renault 5. But unlike the Nissan Micra, which is in effect a lightly reworked 5, the forthcoming Ford products will be extensively reworked to deliver a driving experience which is “distinctively Ford,” the firm said in a statement.
While the model names are yet to be confirmed, it’s possible that one of these new small electric cars could mark the return of the Fiesta – the small car which topped the best-selling cars charts for almost 50 years. Our artist's impression shows how it could look.
By using existing technology, it should be possible for Ford to once again offer an affordable model in this part of the market. It will be priced similarly to the Renault 5, suggesting a starting price of around £23,000 – assuming the Electric Car Grant has ceased by the time the car launches.
It is likely the second Ford will be a small SUV, similar to the Renault 4, and it’s conceivable it will be a replacement for the Ford Puma Gen-E.
No technical details have been revealed, but both cars are expected to share the Renault 5’s batteries and motors. That means power outputs of 121 and 215bhp, and a choice of a 40kWh or 52kWh battery. The existence of the Alpine A290 could even mean the return of the Fiesta ST.
With the Fiesta axed in 2023 and the Ford Focus ending production last month, with the exception of the Mustang and a range of vans, Ford is an SUV-only brand. Today’s announcement should change that.
The agreement stretches to vans, too, with both firms intent on co-developing “selected” vans. It’s not the first time either company has embarked on such a plan: Ford currently works with Volkswagen – the Volkswagen Transporter is based on the Ford Transit Custom, for example. Similarly, Renault had previously partnered with Vauxhall to produce the Vivaro and Mercedes to produce the Kangoo/Citan.
