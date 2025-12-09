Ford and Renault join forces – and the Fiesta could be back

The Ford Fiesta could be reborn in 2028 following an agreement signed by Renault and Ford to develop a pair of Ford-branded cars.

These models will be based on the underpinnings which form the basis of Renault’s small EV range, which includes the Renault 5. But unlike the Nissan Micra, which is in effect a lightly reworked 5, the forthcoming Ford products will be extensively reworked to deliver a driving experience which is “distinctively Ford,” the firm said in a statement.

While the model names are yet to be confirmed, it’s possible that one of these new small electric cars could mark the return of the Fiesta – the small car which topped the best-selling cars charts for almost 50 years. Our artist's impression shows how it could look.