Ford Focus axed after 27 years
Ford’s family car favourite bows out as firm looks to an electric future...
The Ford Focus is no more. After almost three decades as one of Britain’s most recognisable cars, the final model left the production line on Saturday. It leaves Ford without a traditional family car for the very first time, as buyers flock to SUVs in increasing numbers.
For now, The hole in Ford’s line up is effectively filled by the Explorer and Capri, a pair of electric SUVs, but longer term these will be supplemented by a further family SUV which will be sold alongside the aging Ford Kuga.
The move was first announced in 2022 as Ford plotted a move into the electric car age. The final generation of Focus was powered exclusively by petrol and diesel engines with fuel-saving mild-hybrid tech.
The decision to drop the Focus – in both hatchback and estate forms – follows the end of Fiesta production in July 2023. The Focus ST hot hatch ceased production in September this year.
It means that, with the exception of the Mustang, and a number of commercial vehicles, Ford is now an SUV-only brand. But it also means that with no Focus or Fiesta, it has lost two of its biggest-selling models.
However, that’s a situation that could improve: the firm has recently taken on its first dedicated European boss in three years with the goal of increasing its market share with models that are better tailored for European – and UK – tastes.
The original Ford Focus was originally introduced in 1998 as a replacement for the Ford Escort, and immediately won over buyers with its sharp, eye-catching styling which influenced a generation of other Fords, and agile, nimble handling that set new standards.
It also sired estate car and saloon versions, and hot hatch models followed – including 4501 Focus RS models, which became one of the most sought after modern Fords.
The second generation Focus launched in 2004 and was larger inside and out than before. It was also available with three or five doors and as an estate, plus a convertible. While critics said the Mk2 Focus had lost some of its agile handling, it marked a huge improvement in comfort and quality.
In 2011, the third-generation Focus launched, was sold largely unchanged around the world, and was available in the UK as a five-door hatchback and estate. It also marked the introduction of the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, and ushered in Ford’s attempt at an EV. The Focus Electric sold in tiny numbers, and was overshadowed by the original Nissan Leaf.
The fourth and final Focus was unveiled in 2018, and became the sharpest car to drive in its class. And with plenty of interior space and impressive equipment levels it remained a firm favourite among British buyers – even if the Seat Leon was more affordable and the Skoda Octavia had a bigger boot.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here