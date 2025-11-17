Ford Focus axed after 27 years

The Ford Focus is no more. After almost three decades as one of Britain’s most recognisable cars, the final model left the production line on Saturday. It leaves Ford without a traditional family car for the very first time, as buyers flock to SUVs in increasing numbers.

For now, The hole in Ford’s line up is effectively filled by the Explorer and Capri, a pair of electric SUVs, but longer term these will be supplemented by a further family SUV which will be sold alongside the aging Ford Kuga.

The move was first announced in 2022 as Ford plotted a move into the electric car age. The final generation of Focus was powered exclusively by petrol and diesel engines with fuel-saving mild-hybrid tech.