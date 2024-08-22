Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 2

As you do so, an overhead view of the car is shown on the screen, and if the system identifies a suitable space, a green box appears around it. You then hold down the brake and touch the green box to start the automatic parking process. And then the fun begins. The e:Ny1 plots a route on the infotainment touchscreen and asks you – in text on the screen – to release the brake so it can drive into position. The steering wheel spins as the Parking Pilot drives along the route and, hopefully, into your selected space. You can watch me testing the feature out on our Instagram and TikTok feeds.

Is the feature any good, though? Well, not if you’re in a hurry. I could do the job myself in less time – although I’d need a few goes to line up the e:Ny1 as precisely as the system does. Also, it gets confused by dark shadows on the road surface, resulting in the car stopping too early, thinking those shadows represent solid objects. And in one case, it plotted a route straight into a grey concrete wall, presumably because its shade matched the floor.

On the other hand, when after a long drive I arrive at the car park I use regularly, I'm glad to have Parking Pilot so I can hand over the fiddly task of reversing into a space. If Honda put a price on the system as an optional extra, I probably wouldn't pay it. As a handle-with-care gadget on a trim I'd already chosen, however, it's a welcome extra feature.

