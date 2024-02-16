Deal of the Day: Buy a new Honda e:Ny1 for £296 per month
The Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV offers nippy performance and lots of standard equipment, and is our deal of the day for 16 February...
Despite having a name that appears to have been generated by a cat running across a keyboard, the Honda e:Ny1 can make a lot of sense as an electric SUV purchase; even more so when you factor in the PCP finance offer currently available through our free New Car Deals service.
Indeed, Honda is currently offering an £8000 deposit contribution if you take out a PCP deal on an e:Ny1. That’s equivalent to a saving of more than 20% – the biggest electric car discount on our site – and means you can put a brand new e:Ny1 on your driveway for just £296 per month. By contrast, an entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Nissan Ariya, two of the Honda’s closest rivals in terms of range, will set you back £374 and £326 respectively.
Speaking of range; from our testing, we estimated the e:Ny1 to have a real-world range of 193 miles. That’s by no means class-leading (a Tesla Model Y Long Range managed 272 miles during our Winter Range Test), but it’s still enough to get you from London to Sheffield without needing to plug in on the way.
And, on such a journey, you’re able to benefit from the e:Ny1’s relaxed cruising manners – wind and road noise are both well-suppressed, and tight body control stops the e:Ny1 feeling as floaty over undulating roads as a Kia Niro EV. However, the trade-off for better body control is a firmer ride, and the e:Ny1 does jostle you around a bit more over bumps than the softer Niro EV.
Our Honda e:Ny1 Elegance deal is where the best value can be found. Cars in entry-level Elegance trim get heated front seats, privacy glass, a 10.25in digital driver display, adaptive LED headlights, dual-zone air-con and more, all for £296 per month. That deal’s based on a 48-month PCP contract, with an initial cash deposit of £6749 (15%), an interest rate of 5.90% and an 8000-mile annual allowance.
For an extra £27 per month, an upgrade to Advance trim adds a heated steering wheel, an upgraded audio system and a power tailgate with hands free entry; if they sound like useful add-ons for you, then check out our Honda e:Ny1 Advance deal.
Uncovering the Honda e:NY1 deal follows What Car? research that found electric car discounts have increased by 204% since January last year, with an average discount of £4603. In percentage discount terms, it’s Honda that’s leading the charge with reductions of 20.5%, followed by Vauxhall with 17.6%. Indeed, last week, we highlighted a Vauxhall Mokka Electric deal which could save buyers £9480.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Honda e:Ny1 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Next steps:
- Browse Honda e:Ny1 deals
- View our Honda e:Ny1 Elegance deal
- Chat to a local dealer
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Save more than £3500 on a new Seat Arona >>
Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated
Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out