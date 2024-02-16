Deal of the Day: Buy a new Honda e:Ny1 for £296 per month

Despite having a name that appears to have been generated by a cat running across a keyboard, the Honda e:Ny1 can make a lot of sense as an electric SUV purchase; even more so when you factor in the PCP finance offer currently available through our free New Car Deals service.

Indeed, Honda is currently offering an £8000 deposit contribution if you take out a PCP deal on an e:Ny1. That’s equivalent to a saving of more than 20% – the biggest electric car discount on our site – and means you can put a brand new e:Ny1 on your driveway for just £296 per month. By contrast, an entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Nissan Ariya, two of the Honda’s closest rivals in terms of range, will set you back £374 and £326 respectively.

Speaking of range; from our testing, we estimated the e:Ny1 to have a real-world range of 193 miles. That’s by no means class-leading (a Tesla Model Y Long Range managed 272 miles during our Winter Range Test), but it’s still enough to get you from London to Sheffield without needing to plug in on the way.