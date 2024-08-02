Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 1

None of which, of course, has any bearing on whether or not you should buy one. What matters to me – and what I’ll be testing over the next few months – is what it’s like to drive on London’s hectic roads and beyond; whether charging up the e:Ny1 proves quick and cheap, and whether it keeps me and my passengers comfortable.

I’ve previously run a small electric car and it was ideal for negotiating narrow city streets and making use of tight parking spaces. So now I want to find out whether switching to an electric SUV robs me of those benefits, or whether the (actually fairly compact) e:Ny1 is just as manageable – or even better. Another key test of its usefulness will be driving from Central London to my home town in Cheshire. It’s about 200 miles, so on paper the e:Ny1 can do it in one go, but as What Car?’s real range tests have shown time and time again, electric cars very rarely manage their official WLTP range. So far – driving in Eco mode and limiting my use of the power-draining air-con – I’m doing really well in that respect (no doubt helped by the hot weather, which improves battery efficiency).