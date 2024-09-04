How to pick your perfect all-electric MINI
With a fast-growing line-up of all-electric models to choose from, we’re here to help you find the perfect one for you...
They say good things come in threes. Well, that’s certainly the case for the fast-growing all-electric MINI range – a line-up of three uniquely distinctive but all equally compelling models that ranges from the city-friendly MINI Cooper, through the new MINI Aceman, to the large, capable, family-friendly MINI Countryman.
All of them deliver MINI’s iconic sprightly driving character, style, comfort, practicality and the latest advanced connected in-car tech – helping to make all-electric driving easier, safer and more fun than ever. Equally, with a range of cool trims and packs that let you custom spec your MINI to fit your lifestyle, there’s a lot in the fast-growing all-electric MINI line-up to love.
So, how do you know which model is right for you? Well, that’s where we can help, with a quick guide to what makes each of them so special.
The new all-electric MINI Cooper
The icon, re-imagined and electrified. The sleek low-slung city-friendly MINI Cooper has received a comprehensive redesign for 2024, with a dedicated all-electric platform that makes it an even more compelling way to make the switch with style.
The entry-level MINI Cooper E boasts 184hp and 290Nm of torque from its punchy electric motor, letting you sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 7.3 seconds. You can expect to enjoy up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh battery, according to the WLTP test cycle, while charging speeds up to 75kW mean you can expect to complete a 10% to 80% top-up in as little as 28 minutes.
Opt for the more powerful and higher-spec MINI Cooper SE, and you get access to an even more potent 218hp and 330Nm to do the 0-62mph dash in a hot-hatch-baiting 6.7 seconds. Its larger longer-range 54.2kWh battery delivers up to 249 miles of range, according to the WLTP test cycle, while you can expect to top it up from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes thanks to the MINI Cooper SE’s faster 95kW charging capability.
Both models boast a surprising amount of hugely practical interior space, with 210 litres of luggage space as standard – and up to 800 litres if you fold down the 60:40 split-rear seats.
The new all-electric MINI Aceman
Unveiled in April and scheduled to hit the streets towards the end of 2024, the new all-electric MINI Aceman bridges the gap between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman with its crossover style.
With 184hp and 290Nm of all-electric performance, the entry-level MINI Aceman E is expected to deliver up to 192 miles of range from its 42.5kWh battery, with charging speeds of up to 70kW letting top-up from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes.
The higher-spec, higher-performance MINI Aceman SE boasts an enhanced 218hp and 330Nm, with up to 252 miles expected from its larger longer-range 54.2kWh battery. With faster charging speeds up to 95kW, you can still expect to top that range up from 10% to 80% in as little as 31 minutes.
Both models offer seating for five – including the driver – with between 300 and 1005 litres of luggage, depending on if you fold down the 60:40 split-rear seats.
The new all-electric MINI Countryman
The all-electric version of MINI’s large family-friendly 5-door SUV lets you take every adventure to the next level with more space for more people and more luggage – as well as ALL4 all-wheel drive that lets you extend your journey off the beaten track.
Underneath its rugged exterior, the entry-level MINI Countryman E boasts 204hp and 250Nm from its single electric motor, while the MINI Countryman SE ups the performance to 313hp and 494Nm from MINI’s advanced ALL4 all-wheel-drive.
Depending on which powertrain, trim and features you pick, you can get up to 287 miles of range from the all-electric MINI Countryman’s 64.6kWh battery, according to the WLTP test cycle. Even the range-topping high-performance all-wheel-drive MINI Countryman SE ALL4 offers up to an expected 267 miles of range.
Equally, with five seats and 460 litres of luggage space as standard – and up to 1450 litres of luggage volume if you fold down the 40:20:40 split-rear seats – you can pack a lot into those long-range adventures.
Finally, both models deliver charging speeds of up to 130kW, which means you should be able to top up the battery from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes on a compatible charger, helping you quickly move on to your next destination.