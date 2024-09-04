How to pick your perfect all-electric MINI

They say good things come in threes. Well, that’s certainly the case for the fast-growing all-electric MINI range – a line-up of three uniquely distinctive but all equally compelling models that ranges from the city-friendly MINI Cooper, through the new MINI Aceman, to the large, capable, family-friendly MINI Countryman.

All of them deliver MINI’s iconic sprightly driving character, style, comfort, practicality and the latest advanced connected in-car tech – helping to make all-electric driving easier, safer and more fun than ever. Equally, with a range of cool trims and packs that let you custom spec your MINI to fit your lifestyle, there’s a lot in the fast-growing all-electric MINI line-up to love.

So, how do you know which model is right for you? Well, that’s where we can help, with a quick guide to what makes each of them so special.