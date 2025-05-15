Land Rover Discovery Tempest is the most luxurious to-date

The Discovery Gemini takes its name from the codename of the original model’s diesel engine, and like the Tempest features new colours and a contrasting roof, although here it’s gloss black only. There’s additional gloss black detailing in the body cladding, grille and badging.

It also features similar trim elements as the Tempest, plus 21in alloy wheels. The bigger difference is inside, where there are a range of family-friendly features, including a cooler positioned between the front seats, media holders on the front seat backs and three-zone climate control.

Both models come with Land Rover’s D350 diesel engine – the only diesel engine in the Discovery range. Its performance is on par with the Audi Q7 50 TDI and BMW X7 xDrive40d, and provides a towing capacity of 3500kg. The D350 uses mild hybrid technology; such systems typically generate fuel savings of around 15%. And it retains the Discovery’s excellent off-road ability.

Outside of these new variants, there are a number of new features across the range, including new alloy wheel choices.