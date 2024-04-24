Mercedes EQE long-term test: report 2

Surprisingly well, as it turns out. Despite the efficiency being noticeably lower than our summer results (3.03 vs. 3.7 miles/kWh), I only had to stop for a 29-minute charge once. This break allowed me to grab some food at Scotch Corner services and let our dog (an Australian Labradoodle, Dino) stretch his legs. And at no point was I attempting to drive particularly efficiently. With the cruise control set at 70mph throughout, we still arrived in Glasgow with 21% battery charge remaining, averaging 62mph.

The EQE's impressive cruising manners were also a pleasant surprise. While the ride around town can feel a bit lumpy and unsettled, at higher speeds, it wafts along smoothly with minimal road or wind noise (thanks in part to the standard 19in wheels which are optimised for aerodynamic efficiency). It's also evident that a significant effort has been made to optimise the EQE's efficiency at higher speeds, because the car exhibits an incredible lack of rolling resistance. On downhill stretches of the motorway, you can lift off the accelerator and the speedometer remains steady, occasionally even gaining a few digits. It's a nerdy but entertaining revelation.