Mercedes EQE long-term test: report 1

And yet, I’ve always maintained that I (and many others) would struggle to run one as my only car. It’s an opinion that has led to various debates with electric enthusiasts over the years. "Did you know that more than half the vehicles in Great Britain travel less than 100 miles per week?" they ask me. "Are you aware that the average dwell time on a petrol forecourt is seven minutes? That’s 100 miles of range in a modern electric car."

However, unlike the majority of my colleagues, whose family all live in the south of England, my relatives are up in Scotland; door to door it is roughly 313 miles to my parent’s house, for example. It’s a trip I make regularly, and it’s a relative breeze in a modern petrol or diesel car (I’ve done the trip in one hit in everything from an Alpine A110 to a Volkswagen Up), but in an electric car, I've always felt I'd suffer from serious range anxiety.