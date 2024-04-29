Mercedes EQE long-term test: report 3

However, my enjoyment of our most recent range test stemmed from a different source. This time, there was a palpable sense of competition in the air. Sure, my EQE boasts an impressive claimed range of 380 miles, but it falls slightly short of the more affordable Tesla Model 3 Long Range (390 miles) and Volkswagen ID 7 (383 miles). And though the BMW i5 eDrive40 lags further behind with a claimed 338 miles, BMWs have historically proven to be surprisingly efficient performers.

On the day in question, the weather was surprisingly warm for a ‘winter’ range test, with the mercury hovering around 6-10°C. But even with this environmental advantage, the BMW performed worse than we expected, returning a rather inefficient 3.1 miles/kWh. The look on Editor Steve Huntingford’s face when his long-termer ground to a halt after just 253 miles was palpable. I couldn’t help but remind him that I once drove his long-term BMW 520d from London to Chamonix on a single tank. Oh, how times have changed…

Also disappointing was the new ID 7. Despite delivering a plush ride, spacious interior, and reasonable list price (even with a rather expensive £1050 heat pump fitted, it undercuts the EQE by a not-insubstantial £16,905), it fell down when it came to efficiency, returning 3.5m/kWh, giving it a total real-world range of 268 miles. If you’re reading this and thinking, well, that’s not too bad, remember that is still a near 30% shortfall compared to the car’s claimed range.