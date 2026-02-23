We’ve driven the Mokka GSE (pictured below), and we found it to be much sharper in corners than the regular Mokka, but it suffered from a firm, jittery ride and wasn’t as playful as other hot hatch rivals.

Just one teaser image of the Corsa GSE has been revealed so far, but we can see it’ll get bright yellow accents, including yellow brake callipers, much like the ones on the Mokka GSE. It'll likely get more aggressive styling, and it could also take inspiration from the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept that was unveiled last year, though the production car will be toned down quite significantly.

Inside, the Mokka GSE benefits from some sporty elements, such as a vegan leather steering wheel flattened at the top and bottom, aluminium sports pedals and ‘GSE’ stitching across the Alcantara seats. We can expect the Corsa GSE will receive similar treatment, while elsewhere it will likely resemble the regular Corsa Electric, with a 7.0in digital instrument display and 10in infotainment touchscreen.

The new Corsa GSE will be unveiled over the coming months and available to order later this year. Prices haven’t yet been revealed, but we expect them to start at around £33,000, which would make the Corsa GSE more expensive than the entry-level Alpine A290, but cheaper than the expected starting price of the Peugeot e-208 GTi. It could also qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant like the regular Corsa does, which would reduce the list price by £1500.