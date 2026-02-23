Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
News
New all-electric Vauxhall Corsa GSE to bring hot hatch performance
news

New all-electric Vauxhall Corsa GSE to bring hot hatch performance

One of the UK’s favourite cars will receive the hot hatch treatment this year, offering 276bhp...

Vauxhall Corsa GSE teaser wheel
Author Avatar
by
Eleanor Cooper
Updated24 February 2026
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

On sale Late 2026 Price from £33,000 (est)

If you were to sort all versions of the Vauxhall Corsa using the Nando’s spice scale, then the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE would be firmly in the region of ‘extra hot’. Indeed, this spicy new model is set to arrive this year as a range-topping hot hatch variant of the British brand’s all-electric small car.

Following on from the reveal of the Vauxhall Mokka GSE last year, the new Corsa GSE will likely borrow the set-up from that car – the same one also used in the Peugeot e-208 GTi. That means it would receive a 54kWh (total capacity) battery and 276bhp front-mounted motor, which should allow for a 0-62mph sprint in less than six seconds. For reference, the 217bhp Alpine A290 GTS has an official 0-62mph time of 6.4sec, while the Mini Cooper Electric JCW can manage it in 5.9sec.

That 54kWh battery is officially capable of travelling other cars between 209 and 217 miles on a single charge, so expect a similar official figure in the Corsa GSE. It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that you likely won’t achieve that in real-world driving, and other rivals offer more on paper – the A290 has a maximum 236-mile range, while the Cooper Electric JCW can officially manage 250 miles.

Car deals
View all deals

We’ve driven the Mokka GSE (pictured below), and we found it to be much sharper in corners than the regular Mokka, but it suffered from a firm, jittery ride and wasn’t as playful as other hot hatch rivals.

Vauxhall Mokka Electric GSE exterior

Just one teaser image of the Corsa GSE has been revealed so far, but we can see it’ll get bright yellow accents, including yellow brake callipers, much like the ones on the Mokka GSE. It'll likely get more aggressive styling, and it could also take inspiration from the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept that was unveiled last year, though the production car will be toned down quite significantly.

Inside, the Mokka GSE benefits from some sporty elements, such as a vegan leather steering wheel flattened at the top and bottom, aluminium sports pedals and ‘GSE’ stitching across the Alcantara seats. We can expect the Corsa GSE will receive similar treatment, while elsewhere it will likely resemble the regular Corsa Electric, with a 7.0in digital instrument display and 10in infotainment touchscreen.

The new Corsa GSE will be unveiled over the coming months and available to order later this year. Prices haven’t yet been revealed, but we expect them to start at around £33,000, which would make the Corsa GSE more expensive than the entry-level Alpine A290, but cheaper than the expected starting price of the Peugeot e-208 GTi. It could also qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant like the regular Corsa does, which would reduce the list price by £1500.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Best hot hatches >>

Electric car news and featuresIndustry news
News and advice
Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept front static
News

New Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept gets hypercar-rivalling performance

Vauxhall Mokka Electric front right driving
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Vauxhall Mokka Electric from £232 per month

2026 Vauxhall Corsa Electric render
News

2026 Vauxhall Corsa Electric: 340 mile range and refreshed look for new EV

Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 interior dashboard
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Kona Electric vs Vauxhall Mokka-e vs Volkswagen ID 3 interiors

Vauxhall Grandland Electric 2025 long-term test unloading subwoofer
Feature

Vauxhall Grandland Electric long-term test: report 6

Vauxhall Grandland 2025 long-term Haining and corner
Feature

Vauxhall Grandland Electric long-term test: report 4

Also consider

Spinner