New Alpine A390 is French brand's first electric SUV

On sale 2025 Price from £90,000 (est)

If electric SUVs are your classic, all-butter croissant, then think of the new Alpine A390 as the type you’d find in a modern Parisian boulangerie, with pistachio cream and raspberry flakes on top. That’s because while it has all the ingredients you’d want from a family SUV, it also gets extra flavours inspired by Alpine’s sports car roots to give it that extra kick.

Shown here in concept form, this electric coupé SUV will be the French brand’s second electric model after the upcoming A290 hot hatch, challenging rivals that include the Audi SQ6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric. While it will use the same mechanical underpinnings as the Renault Scenic E-Tech and Nissan Ariya SUVs, don’t go thinking this SUV is anything other than sporty.