2024 Alpine A290 revealed: electric hot hatch gets 215bhp

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £36,000 (est)

Think of the new Alpine A290 as being like the front row of a rock concert. Yes, you could enjoy much of the same experience from the comfortable seats towards the back – but for the hardcore fans who want as much excitement as possible, the front row is the place to be.

The sister car to the upcoming Renault 5, the A290 keeps that car’s retro-futuristic looks but dials its bass up to 11 with rally-inspired LED lights and a deeper front bumper with a large front grille. The car’s 19in alloy wheels are a nod to the classic Alpine A310 sports car, while its performance tyres were specially developed by Michelin.