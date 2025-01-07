New Honda 0 SUV and saloon preview upcoming electric car line-up
First in a new line-up of electric models, the Honda 0 SUV, should offer 300 miles of range and a spacious interior...
On sale Summer 2026 | Price from £46,000 (est)
Thin, light and wise. No, we’re not describing Mr. Miyagi of The Karate Kid fame, but rather the philosophy behind the new Honda 0 Series SUV.
Destined to face rivals including the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, Skoda Enyaq Coupé and Volvo EC40, the 0 SUV features the same boxy styling as the Space Hub concept car shown at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It’s intended to be the first in a new line-up of electric cars from the Japanese brand, with a 0 Saloon (more on that below) due to follow before the end of 2026.
While technical details around the new SUV are scarce, it’s expected to be available in both single and dual-motor forms, with the latter getting four-wheel drive. Entry-level versions should come with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels, producing around 241bhp. Top-end versions, meanwhile, will get upwards of 480bhp from dual motors.
The ‘thin’ aspect of the 0 Series philosophy comes from the model’s battery, which is said to be around 8mm thinner than those from rival car makers. And with between 80kWh and 90kWh of capacity, a range of around 300 miles between charges is expected. That’s competitive with high-end versions of the Q4 Sportback e-tron, while most versions of the Enyaq Coupé and EC40 can travel further.
As in most rivals, the battery of the 0 Series SUV will be mounted under the floor to try and maximise space inside.
Speaking of the interior, the SUV features twin displays side by side, with one for digital instrumentation and the other for infotainment. And as we’ve become used to seeing, it looks like there are no physical buttons, meaning you’ll likely have to prod the touchscreen or use voice control to do almost everything.
In this prototype version of the 0 SUV, the steering wheel is a thin yoke-style affair similar to that in the Lexus RZ electric SUV. Other features include cameras replacing traditional door mirrors, just like in the Honda E small electric car, a panoramic glass roof, and what appears to be a transparent rear-view mirror, which suggests it may be used for other functions as well as showing what’s behind you.
At the heart of the new SUV – and every 0 Series model – is a new vehicle operating system named after Honda’s famous Asimo robot. The so-called Asimo OS is designed to be very wise indeed, and ensure that 0 Series models can be kept up to date, and even receive new features, wirelessly and without the need to visit a dealer.
The Asimo OS system also replaces many of the previously separate electronic control units which govern the car’s functions, theoretically leading to more rapid responses and greater configurability.
The system also brings the capabilities of Level 3 automated driving – that’s where you can take your hands off the steering wheel where it is safe and legal to do so. Some examples of this technology are already available, such as in the latest Mercedes S-Class and EQS
luxury limousines, as well as in the Ford Capri and Nissan Ariya electric SUVs.
With prices expected to start from around £46,000, the 0 SUV will be comfortably more expensive than Honda’s existing e:NY1 electric SUV, but still undercut the EC40 and Q4 Sportback e-tron.
The Honda 0 Series saloon looks more radical than its SUV counterpart, with low-slung proportions and a huge windscreen. Some of the most outlandish details from the 0 Saloon’s preceding concept, however, such as its massive gullwing doors and high-definition display on the front bumper, appear to have been dropped for this close-to-production version.
Every 0 Series car will be based on the same underpinnings, which are said to be lighter than those of existing electric cars, allowing the cars to travel further on a charge using a smaller battery. And while Honda has yet to reveal how long each 0 Series car will take to charge, a 10-80% top-up is said to be possible in just 15 minutes if you use the fastest chargers.
