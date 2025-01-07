New Honda 0 SUV and saloon preview upcoming electric car line-up

As in most rivals, the battery of the 0 Series SUV will be mounted under the floor to try and maximise space inside.

Speaking of the interior, the SUV features twin displays side by side, with one for digital instrumentation and the other for infotainment. And as we’ve become used to seeing, it looks like there are no physical buttons, meaning you’ll likely have to prod the touchscreen or use voice control to do almost everything.

In this prototype version of the 0 SUV, the steering wheel is a thin yoke-style affair similar to that in the Lexus RZ electric SUV. Other features include cameras replacing traditional door mirrors, just like in the Honda E small electric car, a panoramic glass roof, and what appears to be a transparent rear-view mirror, which suggests it may be used for other functions as well as showing what’s behind you.