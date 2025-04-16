New Lexus ES could go all-electric for the first time
The Lexus ES to gain a sleek new look as it moves into luxury car territory when it goes on sale next year...
Just as little Simba took over from Mufasa to take the leading role in The Lion King, the all-new Lexus ES will usurp the LS luxury car at the top of Lexus’s range.
The next-generation ES will be revealed on 23 April, and is the effective replacement for the now-discontinued Lexus LS. Its maker describes it as a “new flagship model”.
In a short statement, Lexus said the car will use “new and advanced electrification technologies” and that it will be even more comfortable and quiet than the current ES executive car.
That could point to the Lexus ES becoming a fully electric model for the first time. If that’s the case, it’s possible it could sit on the same e-TNGA car platform as the next Lexus RZ.
The 2026 RZ will get a total battery capacity of 77kWh and should deliver around 333 miles of range. Range-topping versions of the SUV also have a simulated manual gearbox and steer-by-wire technology that allows the use of a Knight Rider-style steering yoke.
In a single teaser image and video (a screenshot of which is below), the next-generation ES is shown to have a far sleeker front end than before. The bold front grille of the current car has been replaced with a more aerodynamically efficient nose, although the tick-shaped lighting signature of other models in the firm’s range remains.
The lower bumper has triangular vents which appear a little like those of the Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered car.
In profile, the new ES looks more of a hatchback than a saloon, something which could provide a much-needed increase in usability. While the same is true of today’s car, the rear seats don’t fold and its saloon boot lid provides only a small opening — although as yesterday's reveal of the new Audi A6 proves, Lexus isn't alone here.
The current ES provides plenty of space for passengers, and as the replacement for the large LS luxury car that’s set to continue. The ES will continue Lexus’s reputation for high-quality interiors and comfortable seating positions, although we’d hope for an improved infotainment system (the lack of physical controls in the latest RZ SUV is distracting).
Lexus will unveil the all-new ES next week, and will announce more technical information, plus the main technologies will be available to European buyers.
