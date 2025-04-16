New Lexus ES could go all-electric for the first time

Just as little Simba took over from Mufasa to take the leading role in The Lion King, the all-new Lexus ES will usurp the LS luxury car at the top of Lexus’s range.

The next-generation ES will be revealed on 23 April, and is the effective replacement for the now-discontinued Lexus LS. Its maker describes it as a “new flagship model”.

In a short statement, Lexus said the car will use “new and advanced electrification technologies” and that it will be even more comfortable and quiet than the current ES executive car.