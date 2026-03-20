On sale 2027 Price from £120,000 (est)

Much like what the album Pet Sounds did for the Beach Boys, the new Lotus Eletre X could prove to be a defining model for the Geely-owned brand. Why? Because it represents a shift back to combustion power after its initial promise to go fully electric by 2028.

Indeed, Lotus has introduced a new plug-in hybrid power option to go on sale alongside the all-electric Eletre SUV. Dubbed the Eletre X, it combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear), pumping out a combined 939bhp. That’s even more than the 905bhp of the range-topping Eletre R, and allows the X to shoot from 0-62mph in just 3.3sec – which is marginally faster than the Lamborghini Urus SE.