New Lotus Eletre X brings 939bhp plug-in hybrid power
Sporty SUV branches out from all-electric power with a new plug-in hybrid option...
On sale 2027 Price from £120,000 (est)
Much like what the album Pet Sounds did for the Beach Boys, the new Lotus Eletre X could prove to be a defining model for the Geely-owned brand. Why? Because it represents a shift back to combustion power after its initial promise to go fully electric by 2028.
Indeed, Lotus has introduced a new plug-in hybrid power option to go on sale alongside the all-electric Eletre SUV. Dubbed the Eletre X, it combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear), pumping out a combined 939bhp. That’s even more than the 905bhp of the range-topping Eletre R, and allows the X to shoot from 0-62mph in just 3.3sec – which is marginally faster than the Lamborghini Urus SE.
Powering those two electric motors is a big 70kWh battery, which is even larger than what you get in some fully electric cars. Officially, it’s good for around 217 petrol-free miles; for comparison, the Urus has an official EV-only figure of 37 miles. With the petrol engine and battery working together, Lotus claims the Eletre X can travel more than 745 miles.
It will also have a range-extender mode, in which the petrol engine will serve as a generator to charge up the battery on the move.
Thanks to its 900-volt architecture, the Eletre X should be able to charge very quickly too, with a 20-80% top-up taking just 9 minutes according to Lotus. That’s only if you can find a charger fast enough, though.
Inside, it should look largely the same as the electric version, with a large 15.1in infotainment touchscreen, a slim 12.6in digital driver’s display and a head-up display. A 23-speaker audio system and panoramic sunroof come as standard, and you can also opt for Nappa leather upholstery.
Prices haven’t yet been revealed, but due to the Eletre X’s huge power, we’d expect them to start in between the electric range, at around £120,000. That’ll make it cheaper than a Urus SE, which starts at more than £200,000, and a BMW XM Label, which starts at £154,800.
A PHEV power option is also expected to make its way onto the Lotus Emira sports car in due course, and might also be introduced on the all-electric Emeya in the future.
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