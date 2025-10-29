New Mazda Vision X-Compact concept previews next-generation Mazda 2 hatchback
One of two concept models unveiled by Mazda at the Japan Mobility Show, the Vision X-Compact could preview the next Mazda 2...
Cute, friendly small cars have been enjoying a bit of a renaissance recently, despite their popularity having fallen slightly in the last decade or so. Joining the party in the coming years will be a new offering from Mazda, as previewed here by the Mazda Vision X-Compact – and it might take on a familiar name.
That’s because, while the new Vision X-Compact concept hasn’t been officially confirmed for production, it could serve as the successor to the current third-generation Mazda 2. The petrol-powered version of that car went off sale earlier this year and was replaced by the full hybrid 2, which shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Yaris.
No technical details have been revealed yet, and it’s unclear whether the Vision X-Compact concept is powered by electric or combustion power. However, it does receive a grille on the front bumper and a gear lever as well as shift paddles inside, which implies the next-gen Mazda 2 could retain its combustion power.
For reference, the current 2 combines a 1.5-litre three cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 114bhp. The petrol-powered 2 also used a 1.5-litre engine, and was available with mild hybrid power.
The Vision X-Compact is slightly smaller than the petrol-powered 2, and it deviates from the old car’s more sculpted design, with rounded front and rear ends and crescent-shaped rear lights for a cuter look. Indeed, it looks more closely related to Mazda’s recent models, including the Mazda 3.
Inside, the Vision X-Compact takes a much more simplistic approach than Mazda’s other models. It receives a circular screen behind the wheel that acts as a digital driver’s display, alongside a smartphone mount. Notably, there’s no sign of any infotainment touchscreen – implying Mazda might take a more utilitarian approach to keep costs down on some models in the future.
There’s also a three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel and a drive mode selector in the style of a manual gearshift.
According to Mazda, the Vision X-Compact was designed to “deepen the bond between people and cars” through what it calls “empathetic AI”. In simpler terms, the concept car should be able to engage in conversation with the driver and suggest destinations.
The Vision X-Compact is yet to be confirmed to go into production. However, given the fact that the Mazda 2 entered into its third generation more than 10 years ago, it’s likely that a new version will arrive sooner rather than later.
