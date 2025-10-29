New Mazda Vision X-Compact concept previews next-generation Mazda 2 hatchback

Cute, friendly small cars have been enjoying a bit of a renaissance recently, despite their popularity having fallen slightly in the last decade or so. Joining the party in the coming years will be a new offering from Mazda, as previewed here by the Mazda Vision X-Compact – and it might take on a familiar name.

That’s because, while the new Vision X-Compact concept hasn’t been officially confirmed for production, it could serve as the successor to the current third-generation Mazda 2. The petrol-powered version of that car went off sale earlier this year and was replaced by the full hybrid 2, which shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Yaris.