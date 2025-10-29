New Mazda Vision X-Coupé concept imagines plug-in hybrid flagship model
A new concept unveiled by Mazda teases a future plug-in hybrid flagship coupé...
Mazda has unveiled its new Mazda Vision X-Coupé this week at the Japan Mobility Show, envisioning a potential future flagship model with four doors, four seats and a sleek, high-riding silhouette.
The concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) set-up, which combines a twin-rotor turbocharged rotary engine with an electric motor and battery. Very few technical details have been revealed, but what Mazda can tell us is that it’ll produce 503bhp and be able to travel just less than 100 miles solely using its battery. Add the combustion engine into the mix, and that range increases to a claimed 497 miles.
Mazda is also working on integrating some bold tech that it claims will reduce the Vision X-Coupé’s carbon emissions the more it is driven. To do this, it’ll use a ‘carbon-capture’ system – which collects CO2 for future disposal rather than allowing it to enter the atmosphere – and will run on fuel derived from microalgae.
Outside, the Vision X-Coupé notably shares styling elements with the Mazda 3, though it’s longer in the body and sits slightly higher. Indeed, it’s around the same size as the upcoming Polestar 5.
Inside, it gets a simple layout with a slim infotainment touchscreen spanning the width of the dashboard alongside a digital driver’s display that features three traditional dials. The centre console is void of physical controls bar a gear selector.
It’s unclear if this concept will make it to production – though particularly with its outer design, it does preview what a future top-of-the-range plug-in hybrid model could look like. Its carbon-neutral fuel tech could foresee how Mazda plans to move forward with its combustion-engined models.
