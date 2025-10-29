New Mazda Vision X-Coupé concept imagines plug-in hybrid flagship model

Mazda has unveiled its new Mazda Vision X-Coupé this week at the Japan Mobility Show, envisioning a potential future flagship model with four doors, four seats and a sleek, high-riding silhouette.

The concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) set-up, which combines a twin-rotor turbocharged rotary engine with an electric motor and battery. Very few technical details have been revealed, but what Mazda can tell us is that it’ll produce 503bhp and be able to travel just less than 100 miles solely using its battery. Add the combustion engine into the mix, and that range increases to a claimed 497 miles.