New Mercedes GLE: 6-cylinder power and AI tech for latest luxury SUV

While we’re yet to sample these new engines, previous experience suggests that six-cylinder power trumps four-cylinders when it comes to smoothness.

Speaking of smoothness, the GLE’s air suspension gathers information about road conditions and is able to communicate with other compatible Mercedes models via the cloud. Each car can feed off this information to adjust its suspension before it encounters a bump. It can use the same technology to transmit and receive information about hazards ahead – effectively seeing around corners.

It has benefits when driving off-road, too, because it can raise and lower the car to, in effect, rock itself free should the wheels become stuck, and each can be adjusted independently to improve the GLE’s alignment if a wheel is stuck in a ditch or fully compressed. This system will need to be particularly effective if it is to better the Land Rover Defender, our current favourite luxury off-roader.

Of more day-to-day use is its ability to lower the car by 50mm to make it easier to load bulky objects into the boot.

The hard points remain the same as the current GLE, that means generous space in the first and second row seats – indeed you’ll find more space here than the resolutely family-friendly Land Rover Discovery, and there’s more leg room than you’ll find in a Mercedes S-Class luxury car. There’s also still the option of a third row in the SUV – the GLE Coupé remains a five seater.