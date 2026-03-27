New Mercedes GLS sees the road ahead for a ‘magic carpet’ ride

While it’s hard to judge an improvement in interior quality (there are still one or two panels where quality doesn’t match the price), there’s no doubting the luxurious environment the new GLS provides. It’s a true seven-seater, with space for three rows of adults to sit in comfort – six footers will fit in the third row – and all will enjoy the lashings of high-quality leather, USB sockets and five-zone climate control. All three second-row seats adjust electrically to slide fore and aft, fold to allow access to the back or fold completely. Do that, and there’s up to 2400 litres of boot space. However, with all seven seats in place, available space is similar to what you’ll find in a Volkswagen Polo.

The front seats have a vibration massage function, and the second-row passengers can have this as an option. Front-seat occupants will be fronted by Mercedes’ new Superscreen – a trio of displays which stretch the entire width of the car behind one seamless panel. The system is backed by Mercedes’ new MB.OS operating system which uses AI and over-the-air updates to serve up regularly used features more seamlessly. However, potential buyers are more likely to be won over by the return to physical buttons on the steering wheel. Four engines comprise the new GLS range – two petrol and two diesels – and all have been reengineered to deliver smoother and quieter power delivery. The 3.0-litre GLS 450 and 450d offer no more power than before, but the former has a little more torque and the later, along with the new entry-level 3.0-litre GLS 350d, have lighter engines than before and tech to get them to the optimum temperature faster.

The current GLS feels effortless on the move, so the new version should be even better.