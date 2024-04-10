LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Real MPG: most economical cars with 1.0-litre engines
slideshow

Real MPG: most economical cars with 1.0-litre engines

What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what you can really expect from a car – here we reveal the 10 most frugal cars with 1.0-litre petrol engines, plus those which will cost you most at the pumps.....

Author Avatar
by
Steve Huntingford
Published10 April 2024
If you're a new driver, mainly drive in town or are simply looking to keep costs down, then you might be considering a car with a 1.0-litre petrol engine.
Real MPG: most efficient cars with 1.0-litre engines
Kia Picanto rear cornering
Kia Picanto dashboard
Volkswagen Polo front cornering
Volkswagen Polo dashboard
Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
Seat Leon best family car for value
Seat Leon dashboard
2014 Kia Picanto Quantum review
Kia Picanto 1.25 3 5dr - interior
Seat Ibiza front cornering
Seat Ibiza dashboard
Suzuki Baleno 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T
Suzuki Baleno 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T - interior
Skoda Citigo front 3/4 driving
Skoda Citigo e iV 2020 RHD dashboard
Volkswagen Up front cornering
Volkswagen Up 2020 RHD dashboard
2018 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 SZ4 auto
Used Suzuki Celerio 16-present
Image 1 of 21

Such engines were traditionally the reserve of affordable small cars, but nowadays you’ll find them in a number of small SUVs and even some family cars. Don't think that choosing a car with a 1.0-litre engine means you'll forever be in the slow lane, either. While you're unlikely to be blown away by their performance, these engines are usually turbocharged, so most offer surprisingly nippy acceleration.

What’s more, they’re some of the most affordable cars to run – especially if you don't fancy a hybrid or electric car. But which models are the most frugal in the real world? We start at Number 10 and work our way through to the Number 1:

Top 10s >
Best ofBest small SUVs

Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid – tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureMG4 XPower long termer

MG 4 XPower long term test

The MG 4 offers great value in cheaper guises, but this XPower version promises to add hot hatch fun to the mix. We're living with one to see if it delivers

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Honda e:Ny1 vs used Volvo XC40 Recharge

New Honda e:Ny1 vs used Volvo XC40 Recharge

For the eco-conscious family, an electric SUV can be an enticing prospect, but should they splash out on a new e:Ny1 or go for a used, similarly priced XC40 Recharge?

News and advice
Best used executive cars
Slideshow

Best used executive cars (and one to avoid)

Alfa Romeo Milano front static
News

New Alfa Romeo Milano revealed with electric and hybrid power options

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review 2024
First drive

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review

London Concours event
News

Win tickets to the London Concours with the What Car? Reliability Survey

Volkswagen ID 7 crash test
Feature

The safest cars on sale in 2024 - the latest crash tests

Renault Clio with Target Price logo
Best of

The cheapest car deals on PCP finance

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO