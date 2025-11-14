Skoda Elroq long-term test: report 6

After six hours of driving, we made it with 25% charge left. That was pretty good, but I was a little disappointed by our 3.1mile/kWh efficiency reading, resulting in a real-world range of about 239 miles. That’s quite a big drop from the Elroq's official figure and it made me very glad we made a pitstop. To be fair to the car, though, we were driving on a cold, rainy afternoon, with a car full of people, so it wasn't ideal conditions. This isn’t an issue exclusive to the Elroq, either – you can expect a similar real-world range from a Renault Scenic Long Range in similar conditions. The car itself was brilliant on the trip. It was quiet, comfortable and very spacious for my two passengers and our luggage. I also really liked the cruise control with its dedicated – and very intuitive – stalk.

Other than the efficiency, the only issue we encountered on the trip was a 7kW public charger near our accommodation. While it worked well, giving us an overnight top-up, the next day the plug wouldn’t release from the charger and we only learned after calling the support number that it must be unplugged from the charger before the car. It was a bit of a faff, not helped by the windy and rainy weather, but otherwise a small blip in a pleasant and straightforward journey and hardly something which can be blamed on the Elroq. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here