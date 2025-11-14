Skoda Elroq long-term test: report 6
The Skoda Elroq is one of our favourite electric SUVs, but what's it like to live with? Our Used Cars Writer is finding out...
The car Skoda Elroq Edition 85 Run by George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Why it’s here To find out whether Skoda’s smallest electric SUV can deliver the all-round greatness it promises
Needs to Be comfortable, practical and easy to live with in a city. A good real-world range will be important, too
Miles covered 4499 List price £38,650 Target Price £31,425 Price as tested £44,485 Official range 360 miles Test range 239 miles
30 October 2025 – Cornwall, here we come
The ultimate test for any electric car in the UK is, arguably, a road trip to Cornwall. Why? Well, with it being perched on the south-western tip of the country, it’s pretty much a long way from anywhere. That is, unless you’re from the West Country.
In theory, this trip should be a breeze in my Skoda Elroq. It has a big 77kWh (usable capacity) battery and an official range of 360 miles, which means it should be able to cope with the 250-mile journey from London with charge to spare.
So, how did it do? The answer is very well, for the most part. I didn’t want to run the risk of running out of charge (I’m one of those people who hates playing chicken with the range readout), so we made a quick 25-minute pitstop at Teals services in Somerset to ensure we had a buffer.
After six hours of driving, we made it with 25% charge left. That was pretty good, but I was a little disappointed by our 3.1mile/kWh efficiency reading, resulting in a real-world range of about 239 miles. That’s quite a big drop from the Elroq's official figure and it made me very glad we made a pitstop. To be fair to the car, though, we were driving on a cold, rainy afternoon, with a car full of people, so it wasn't ideal conditions. This isn’t an issue exclusive to the Elroq, either – you can expect a similar real-world range from a Renault Scenic Long Range in similar conditions.
The car itself was brilliant on the trip. It was quiet, comfortable and very spacious for my two passengers and our luggage. I also really liked the cruise control with its dedicated – and very intuitive – stalk.
Other than the efficiency, the only issue we encountered on the trip was a 7kW public charger near our accommodation. While it worked well, giving us an overnight top-up, the next day the plug wouldn’t release from the charger and we only learned after calling the support number that it must be unplugged from the charger before the car. It was a bit of a faff, not helped by the windy and rainy weather, but otherwise a small blip in a pleasant and straightforward journey and hardly something which can be blamed on the Elroq.
