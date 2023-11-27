Suzuki S-Cross long-term test: report 5

The electric side of its hybrid system is powered by a 0.8kWh battery, and this is mounted under the boot floor. As a result, while the mild hybrid 1.4-litre S-Cross can officially carry 430 litres of luggage with its rear seats in use (30 litres more than its soon-to-be-replaced Skoda Kamiq rival can manage), my full hybrid 1.5-litre car can muster just 293 litres. That means I've had to get clever when it comes to packing the cameras, flashguns, car cleaning gear and other pieces of kit that I couldn't do my job as What Car?'s chief photographer without.

The only way I can do it is to split the load up and consign my camera gear to the rear seat. That's fine when I'm in the car, but I'm less happy about it when I'm parked up, at which point my valuable kit is in full view of opportunist thieves. It also puts the rear seats out of action for passenger duties, which is a shame; the S-Cross is right up there with the Kamiq for rear leg room, and it knocks the Ford Puma into a cocked hat in that regard. Bigger windows make it feel much airier in the back than the Puma, too.